Best firm mattress: Solid support for a better night’s sleep

Tired of that sinking feeling? The best firm mattresses can provide support and comfort for those who are struggling to get a good night’s sleep on a bed that’s just a bit too squashy.

Indeed, in some cases, sleeping on a firmer mattress may even be better for you. If you’re sinking too deep into your mattress, then your weight will be spread unevenly and you might not get enough support in all the right places. This, in turn, can lead to back pain.

Of course whether a firm mattress is right for you will depend on a number of factors, from weight to sleeping position. With this in mind, we’ve put together a buying guide addressing a few of the key questions you might have when shopping for a mattress. Below that is our pick of the best firm mattresses you can buy right now.

How to buy a firm mattress

How do I know if I need a firmer mattress?

If you find your current mattress too soft, this is an obvious indication that you might need a firmer one. Other indicators, as we’ve touched on above, include your body sinking too deep into your mattress, which can even result in back pain.

If you’re on the heavier side, you might need a firmer mattress to support your weight. Another factor that will play a part in whether you need a firm or soft mattress is the position you sleep in. If you sleep mainly on your side, a mattress that’s too firm won’t be able to accommodate the contours of your body. Ultimately, though, you want a mattress that will be able to do this while also being firm enough to provide decent levels of support.

How firm is ‘firm’?

The answer to this, of course, is far from straightforward. We’ve tested a lot of mattresses here at Expert Reviews, and the ones that have made it onto our roundup below are the few that we feel stand out as being notably firmer than the rest.

However, as with anything mattress and bedding related, a degree of subjectivity is involved, and different people can have very different experiences with the same mattress. What we consider a relatively firm mattress, therefore, might still not be firm enough for you.

The good news is that you can avoid taking any financial risks when buying your new mattress. Many bed-in-a-box brands, including all of the ones we’ve featured below, come with a trial period at the end of which you can return your mattress for a full refund if you find that it’s not the right one for you.

Anything else I need to know?

The bed frame that you use will also have an impact on how a mattress feels. Or, to be more specific, the type of slats you have will. Sprung slats (which have a convex shape and flatten under load) will generally make your mattress feel less firm, while solid slats (as the name suggests) provide a more solid foundation. For more information about this, read our best beds roundup.

If you’re still unsure on how to go about buying a new mattress, it’s well worth checking out some of our other roundups and buying guides:

The best firm mattresses to buy

1. Otty Original Hybrid mattress: Best firm mattress overall

Price: From £600 | Buy now from Otty



Although it has gradually increased in price since we first reviewed it – it will now cost you £900 in a king size – if you prefer a firmer feel, the Otty Original Hybrid is still one of the best bed-in-a-box mattresses you can buy.

While the name might not be as well-known as others such as Emma and Simba, the Otty Original Hybrid is one of the best hybrids we’ve tested (alongside the Simba Hybrid Pro featured below). Constructed from 2,000 full-size pocket springs (140mm) alongside several layers of foam, it delivers impressive levels of comfort and support and also does a better job than many of its rivals at keeping you cool throughout the night.

Read our full review of the Otty Original Hybrid

Key features – Type: Foam/pocket spring hybrid (50mm high-density foam, 2,000 140mm pocket springs, 30mm reflex foam, 30mm memory foam); Sizes: 9, from single to emperor (also EU sizes); Trial: 100-night trial, 10-year warranty

Buy now from Otty

2. Simba Hybrid Pro: Best medium-firm mattress

Price: From £1,059 | Buy now from Simba



If you can afford it, the Simba Hybrid Pro is another brilliant hybrid mattress. At £1,499 in a king size (when it’s not discounted), it sits in the middle of the brand’s range of hybrid mattresses, between the regular Hybrid and the Hybrid Luxe.

The Hybrid Pro contains two layers of micro-pocket springs, alongside three layers of foam and an upper wool comfort layer. When we tested it, we found it supremely comfortable and supportive regardless of your sleeping position. As for where it lands on the firmness scale, Simba claims it has a medium-firm feel, which we’re inclined to agree with.

Read our full review of the Simba Hybrid Pro

Key features – Type: Hybrid seven-layer (breathable “sleep surface”, wool upper layer, open-cell Simba-Pure foam layer, two microspring layers, high-definition Simba-Pure with edge support, zoned Simba-Pure support base); Sizes: Single to super-king; Trial: 200-night money-back guarantee

Buy now from Simba

3. Eve Original: Best firm all-foam mattress

Price: From £419 | Buy now from Eve



While many memory foam mattresses can make it feel like you’re lying on a massive sponge, the Eve Original mattress doesn’t have a great amount of “sinkage”. This makes it a good all-foam option for those who prefer a firmer feeling mattress.

When we reviewed the Eve Original, we rated it somewhere between 7 and 7.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale. Indeed, of all the memory foam mattresses we’ve tested, this is perhaps the firmest, and is well suited to front and back-sleepers in particular.

Read our full review of the Eve Original mattress

Key features – Type: Memory foam three-layer (‘evecomfort’ foam layer, memory foam layer, base foam layer with anti-slip coating); Sizes: Single to super-king; Trial: 100-night money-back guarantee

Buy now from Eve