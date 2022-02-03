Nectar Hybrid Mattress review: An excellent all-rounder with an outstanding home trial

Following the brand’s original, all-foam mattress, the Nectar Hybrid combines open-cell memory foam with an all-new layer of individually encapsulated micro springs. It claims this “hybrid” construction delivers improved breathability, minimised motion transfer and, ultimately, a better night’s sleep.

So should you spend a bit more and go for the hybrid model instead? Read on to find out.

Nectar Hybrid Mattress review: What you need to know

With many rival brands already offering hybrid mattresses, standing out in the bed-in-a-box market is no small task, but Nectar manages it thanks to its impressive 365-night trial.





Alongside Eve’s, this is the longest mattress trial in the UK right now, enabling you to try out the Nectar Hybrid in your own home for a full year to ensure before deciding whether it’s right for you. Indeed, should you decide it’s not quite right, Nectar will pick it up free of charge and issue you a full refund.

Like the original Nectar Mattress we tested back in 2019, the Nectar Hybrid is available in sizes single to super king and ships rolled up and vacuum sealed for easy delivery. What sets the new mattress apart is the inclusion of those micro springs.





The Nectar Hybrid is 25cm deep and has a four-layer construction. Up top, there’s a 30mm foam dynamic support layer. This is followed by a layer of 1600 of Nectar’s 25mm micro springs. Next, there’s a 30mm layer of pressure-relieving memory foam and the base is formed of a 165mm support layer with seven distinct supportive zones. All of Nectar’s foams are CertiPUR-US certified, meaning they’re free from ozone depleters and heavy metals.

The cover is made from a quilted material which, Nectar claims, is designed to draw heat from your body and circulate fresh air. Although the cover can be unzipped, it’s not machine washable and removing it will actually void the mattress’ warranty. Nectar instead recommends using an additional washable mattress protector.

The Nectar Hybrid is designed to be used on all bed frame types, both solid and slatted. The mattress is only designed to be slept on one side, however, and so never needs flipping, only rotating top-to-toe periodically. With no handles built into the sides, however, doing this every three months (as Nectar recommends doing), may prove a tricky task.

Nectar Hybrid Mattress review: Price and competition

Pricing for the Nectar Hybrid starts at £659 for a single, moving up to £879 for a double and £999 for a king. By comparison, the original Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is slightly cheaper at £569 for a single, £749 for a double and £819 for a king size.

If you’re looking for something a little firmer then we’d also recommend considering the Eve Original Hybrid Mattress. Unlike the Nectar Hybrid, it uses longer, 120mm pocket springs, which, in combination with Eve’s high-density support foam, provides a firmer and more supportive experience. Eve’s trial matches Nectar at a full 365 days and the Eve Original Hybrid comes in noticeably cheaper too at £699 for a double and £819 for a king.

As far as other rivals go, Simba’s Hybrid Pro is worth considering if money is no object. It utilises two micro spring layers for bounce and breathability and has a wool top layer that should help you to stay cool in the warm summer months. However, Simba’s trial is slightly shorter at 200 nights and it’s substantially more expensive with a double currently costing £1,359.

Nectar Hybrid Mattress review: Performance and comfort

Like all bed-in-a-box mattresses, the Nectar Hybrid arrives rolled and vacuum-sealed for easy delivery and quickly expands into a more familiar mattress shape once unwrapped. Nectar says that the mattress can be slept on as soon as it reaches its full height but that it can take up to 72 hours before it’s fully settled.





The mattress exhibits a slight chemical odour when first unpacked, which is not uncommon for bed-in-a-box mattresses, but this dissipated after a couple of days. Having tested more than my fair share of mattresses, I can say that I’m rather used to it but if you are particularly sensitive to smells you may benefit from letting it rest in a spare room overnight.

When it comes to firmness, things get a little subjective as the overall feel can vary significantly depending on your weight and choice of bed frame. With that said, on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the firmest, I’d rate the Nectar Hybrid around a 6 when used on a sprung slatted bed frame and a touch firmer when used on a solid base.

It’s worth noting that I found that the mattress softened slightly as it warmed up. This is something that we also noticed when we tested the brand’s original all-foam mattress, though the change is perhaps less pronounced here. While this is a relatively minor quirk (if anything, I found it made the bed more comfortable) it’s something to be aware of if you're thinking of buying the mattress.





If you’re looking for something that’s very firm or luxuriously soft you may be better served elsewhere. However, as far as striking a happy middle ground is concerned, the Nectar Hybrid does an excellent job. It offers a good balance of comfort and support, with the top layers providing adequate cushioning to the shoulders and hips, while the firm foundation ensures ample back support.

Unlike some of its competitors, the Nectar Hybrid manages to maintain some traditional mattress springiness. It doesn’t have quite the same level of body conformation that some memory foam mattresses offer but, as a result, it allows you to easily change sleeping position without feeling like you’re fighting against the material.

I’m also happy to report that it manages to avoid the overheating issues that can affect some foam and hybrid mattresses. If you’re coming straight from a traditional mattress you’ll likely find it retains a little more heat than you’re used to but it’s nothing that can’t be compensated for with a slightly cooler duvet.





While it's not the most effective I've tested, the Nectar Hybrid also does a decent job of reducing motion transfer. This means that if you share the bed with a partner, your movements during the night are less likely to affect one another.

Nectar Hybrid Mattress review: Verdict

Overall, then, the Nectar Hybrid is an excellent all-arounder, offering a good balance between comfort and support across all sleeping positions. It manages to maintain a good level of springiness, avoiding the marshmallow-like consistency of some memory foam models and does an excellent job of regulating temperature.

It does have a few drawbacks: the slight softening as it warms may be annoying to some and the lack of handles, considering it needs to be rotated every three months, is quite impractical. At just shy of a grand for a king, it’s also pricier than some of its rivals.

However, when its market-leading 365 night-trial is taken into consideration, the drawbacks are relatively minor. With the promise of a full refund should you not get on with it, there’s very little reason not to try the Nectar Hybrid for yourself.

