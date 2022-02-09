Best king size mattress: Spacious comfort for couples

Struggling to catch forty winks in a bed that’s too small? The best king size mattress can provide you with plenty of room to get a great night’s sleep. If you share a bed with a partner, or you just value your space, a king size mattress can be a welcome upgrade from a double.

With a dizzying array of mattresses available, many of which you can now get rolled up and delivered to your door in a box, trying to find the right mattress for your personal preferences is a task in itself. And if you do sleep with a partner, you’ve got the sleeping habits of two people to take into consideration. It’s enough to make you want to lie down.

However, having tested and reviewed a wide range of mattresses, we promise to bring you the most informed buying advice possible. We’ve put together the following roundup, featuring some of our favourite mattresses to buy in a king size.

How to choose the best king size mattress for you

How big is a king?

A standard king size mattress measures 150cm by 200cm, while a double mattress measures 135 by 190cm. It goes without saying that, if you’re upgrading from a double mattress, you should make sure you have enough space to accommodate a king size.

It’s also worth mentioning that king size mattresses are 10cm longer than singles and doubles, so you might want to invest in a king if you’re especially tall.

Anything else I should consider?

Regardless of whether you’re after a single, double or king size, there are a number of important factors to take into account when buying a new mattress. As such, we encourage you to check out our dedicated mattress buying guide, as well as some of the other pages listed below:

The best king size mattresses to buy

1. Emma Original: The best memory foam mattress for couples

Price: £799 (king size) | Buy now from Emma



The Emma Original is our top pick for couples thanks to its versatility: the brand’s all-foam mattress is exceedingly comfortable to sleep on in a range of positions. So if you’re a side sleeper while your partner prefers to sleep on their back, you don’t need to worry about finding a compromise.

Admittedly, the Emma Original does feel quite soft compared to some of its bed-in-a-box rivals and, because it’s an all-foam mattress, it’s perhaps not the best choice for those who get very warm in bed. Nevertheless, the Emma Original offers great levels of comfort and support. It’s well-suited to any sort of bed base (sprung or solid slatted) and doesn’t need to be flipped or rotated. You’ll also get a 200-night trial with a money-back guarantee if you find that the Emma Original isn’t for you.

Read our full review of the Emma Original

Key features – Type: Memory foam; Needs turning? No; Sizes: Single to super king (including EU sizes); Warranty: 10-year warranty, 200-night trial with money-back guarantee

2. Simba Hybrid Pro: Best hybrid mattress

Price: £1,529 (king) | Buy now from Simba



One of our very favourite hybrids, the Hybrid Pro sits in the middle of Simba’s mattress range (between the regular Hybrid and the Hybrid Luxe). It’s constructed from a combination of foam, two layers of micro pocket springs and an upper comfort layer made from British wool (which also helps you stay cool during the night).

The king size Hybrid Pro costs a fair bit at £1,529. However, it’s worth pointing out that, like most bed-in-a-box mattresses, you get a lengthy trial period (200 nights), at the end of which you can return it for a full refund if you’re not happy with it. Besides, we’d argue that a mattress this comfortable and supportive is well worth its price tag.

Read our full review of the Simba Hybrid Pro

Key features – Type: Wool, foam and micro pocket spring hybrid; Needs turning? Rotate once/month for the first six months; once every 3/6 months thereafter; Sizes: Single to king; Warranty: 10-year warranty, 200-night trial with money-back guarantee

3. Silentnight Studio Eco: Best budget hybrid

Price: £509 | Buy now from Silentnight



If you’re after something more affordable (after all, not everyone has the budget to splash out over £1,000 on a new mattress), then the Silentnight Studio Eco is a decent choice.

As well as being cool and comfortable, you can also make the case for the Studio Eco hybrid mattress that it’s more environmentally friendly compared to memory foam models. Instead of using polyurethane plastic which is the key ingredient in memory foam, it’s made from recycled synthetic fibres alongside a layer of full-size pocket springs.

The main downsides are the lack of edge support and a disappointing trial period (a 60-night comfort exchange), but the Studio Eco is a sensible budget choice nonetheless.

Read our full review of the Silentnight Studio Eco

Key features – Type: Recycled synthetic materials and pocket springs; Needs turning? Rotate once/month for the first few months; Sizes: Single to king; Warranty: 5-year warranty, with 60-night comfort exchange trial

4. Eve Premium Hybrid: Best for reducing motion transfer

Price: £1,128 (king) | Buy now from Eve



Of Eve’s extensive mattress range (the bed-in-a-box brand has no fewer than six foam and hybrid mattresses), we found the Premium Hybrid to be the best. Like the Emma Original, it’s a great choice for couples, largely thanks to its ability to reduce motion transfer. This means that you can sleep soundly even when your partner is tossing and turning during the night.

Beyond this, the Premium Hybrid strikes an excellent balance between comfort and support. Eve also recently extended its mattress trial period from 100 nights to 365 nights, meaning you can try it for a full year and return it for a full refund if it’s not the right one for you.

Read our full review of the Eve Premium Hybrid

Key features – Type: Foam and pocket spring hybrid; Needs turning? Rotate once every month or so; Sizes: Double to super king; Warranty: 10-year warranty, 365-night trial period with money-back guarantee

5. Brook + Wilde Elite (medium): Best for side sleepers

Price: £1,299 (king) | Buy now from Brook + Wilde



Although it’s well suited to all sleeping positions, we found the Brook + Wilde Elite in medium to be a superb choice for side sleepers, in particular. Among its six layers of foam and mini pocket springs is a “wave technology” foam layer, the curvature of which is designed to give the right level of support to the right areas.

If you’re not a side sleeper, Brook + Wilde stands out from its bed in a box rivals in that it also offers a choice of firmness options. Indeed, along with the medium “feel” we tested, it is also available in soft and firm options. At £1,299 for a king size, it’s only a little bit cheaper than the Simba Hybrid Pro, but you also get a 100-night comfort trial with a money-back guarantee.

Read our full review of the Brook + Wilde Elite

Key features – Type: Foam and mini pocket springs; Needs turning? No; Sizes: Single to super king; Warranty: 10-year guarantee, 100-night trial period with money-back guarantee