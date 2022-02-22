Eve’s mattresses now come with a year-long trial period

Here’s some good news for the indecisive. Bed-in-a-box brand Eve has increased its trial period from 100 nights to 365 nights, more than doubling the amount of time for which you get to try out your new mattress.

Before this change in its terms and conditions, the only brand to offer such a generous trial was Nectar, which claimed to have the longest home trial period in the industry. Now, though, Eve customers have a full year to decide whether it’s the right one for them. And if it isn’t, you can simply send it back for a full refund.

On the strength of its trial period alone, Eve now comes up trumps against some of its closest competitors including Emma (200 nights), Simba (200 nights) and Otty (100 nights), while matching the aforementioned 365-night trial offered by Nectar.

This updated trial period applies to all Eve memory foam and hybrid mattress (no fewer than six models in total), from the Lighter mattress, an affordable memory foam option, to our favourite: the Premium Hybrid. All you need to have done is buy the mattress after 5 Jan 2022 to be eligible for the extended returns period.

Where bedding and accessories are concerned, you still get a 30-night trial with Eve’s pillows and memory foam mattress topper, as well as the brand’s Cot mattress and Sleep Away portable mattress.

You can read more about Eve’s trial via the brand’s website. Of course, we recommend you also checkout out some of our standalone Eve mattress reviews, to get a better idea of the respective merits and drawbacks of each one:

For our pick of the very best mattresses to buy right now, from new age bed-in-a-box picks to more traditional options, read our best mattress roundup and buying guide.