John Lewis & Partners Anyday Rolled Memory Foam Mattress review: An ultra-affordable foam mattress

Memory foam mattresses are all the rage these days, with a whole raft of bed-in-a-box brands promising to transform your sleep for the better. Although there are plenty of excellent models available (we’ve tested more than our fair share) they regularly come with high price tags.

Thanks to its basic design, John Lewis’ Anyday Rolled Memory Foam Mattress represents a much more affordable alternative. While it may not be ideal for the master suite, with reasonable levels of comfort and support, it’s a decent budget option for guest bedrooms and children.

John Lewis & Partners Anyday Rolled Memory Foam Mattress review: What you need to know

Standing just 15cm tall, John Lewis’ Anyday Rolled Memory Foam Mattress has a simple, two-layer design. Up top, there’s 2cm of visco memory foam, below which there’s a 13cm core layer of heat-sensitive support foam. It comes wrapped in a seamless quilted cover; this can be unzipped and removed, but it’s not machine washable.





Like the vast majority of memory foam mattresses, the Rolled Memory Foam mattress is only designed to be slept on one way, so it never needs to be flipped. It will, however, benefit from being rotated from head to toe periodically. There are no handles to assist with this, but with a king-size mattress weighing less than 16kg, it’s not difficult to manoeuvre.





Although it comes with a 7-year guarantee, there’s no trial period as you get with the likes of Simba, Eve or Emma. While some more premium John Lewis mattresses benefit from a 60-night comfort trial where you have the option to upgrade and exchange, the Rolled Memory Foam Mattress cannot be returned should you don’t like it.

John Lewis & Partners Anyday Rolled Memory Foam Mattress review: Price and competition

Pricing for the John Lewis Anyday Rolled Memory Foam Mattress starts out at £150 for a single, running up to £175 for a small double or standard double and a £210 for a king size.

As far as alternatives go, John Lewis also offers an Anyday Rolled Deep Memory Foam Mattress, which is 5cm taller at 20cm and includes a thicker memory foam layer. It’s a good option if you’re looking for just a touch more comfort and is still competitively priced at £200 for a single, £225 for a double and £260 for a king size.

The Dormeo Memory Plus is one of our favourite foam mattresses because it can usually be found at a heavily discounted price. At the time of writing it’s available at £190 for a single, £250 for a double and £350 for a king.

If you have a larger budget, the Eve Lighter Mattress comes with a full 365-night trial backed by a money-back guarantee. Starting at £348 for a single and running all the way up to £567 for a king, it’s significantly pricier but can regularly be found discounted by up to 30%.

John Lewis & Partners Anyday Rolled Memory Foam Mattress review: Performance and comfort

As the name suggests, the Rolled Memory Foam mattress arrives tightly rolled and vacuum packed. This form factor makes it considerably easier to manoeuvre through doorways and up the stairs than a regular mattress. Once it’s in position, you simply need to pierce its outer plastic wrapper and wait for it to unroll and inflate.

The mattress doesn’t expand a great deal, but John Lewis states that it can take up to 48 hours to settle completely. As is common with foam mattresses, I found that it exhibited a slight chemical smell upon arrival and so, if you have the space, it may at least benefit from being left to air in a spare room.

Immediately noticeable is the Rolled Foam Mattress’ depth. At a mere 15cm tall it’s the thinnest mattress I’ve tested to date. Because of this its comfort, supportiveness and overall feel are heavily influenced by the type of base it’s paired with.

To elaborate, the mattress provides a reasonable level of comfort and support and offers some characteristic memory foam body forming, but it’s notably more supportive when used on a solid base.





Indeed, on a solid base, I found I was very well supported while laying on my back, with enough resistance around my lower back and enough give around my shoulder blades. I was less comfortable on my side, however, with the thin memory foam layer unable to fully accommodate the shape of my shoulder.

When used on a sprung-slatted bed frame, the underlying support layer flexes much more easily, which allows for a little more give while side sleeping but makes the mattress less supportive and stable overall.





It’s also worth noting that the mattress exhibited some noticeable break-in, becoming softer after just a couple of nights.

Like a lot of memory foam mattresses, especially more budget offerings, the mattress does get rather warm during the night. While I didn’t find myself overheating, I did find it warmer than other mattresses I’ve tested.

John Lewis & Partners Anyday Rolled Memory Foam Mattress review: Verdict

It’s hardly surprising that the John Lewis Anyday Rolled Memory Foam Mattress has several shortcomings when you consider its very low price. However, providing you know what to expect – it needs pairing with a solid base for optimum support and it’s best suited to back sleepers – it still represents decent enough value for money.

Ideally, it’s best suited to occasional use as a guest bed or as a bed for a child or teenager. If you’re looking for something new but affordable for the master bedroom, you’re better off saving up more for something that offers better all-around comfort and support such as the Dormeo Memory Plus.

