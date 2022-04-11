Best mattress for heavy people: Ample support and comfort whatever your weight

Regardless of how heavy you are, the best mattress should be comfortable while providing enough support to keep your spine aligned and stop your body from sinking too deep into the bed. It stands to reason, then, that if you’re on the heavier side, you’re going to want a mattress that will be able to sufficiently accommodate your weight.

Since all mattresses are different, finding the right one for you through trial-and-error can be tricky, but the good news is that you don’t have to go through this rigmarole. Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve done the research and testing to provide you with the best advice when it comes to buying a new mattress. Following our buying guide, we’ve put together a roundup of some of the best mattresses for heavy people.

How to buy the best mattress for heavy people

How do I know if a mattress will be supportive enough?

If you’re concerned about whether a mattress will take your weight, there are a number of things you can look out for. First, check the manufacturer’s weight limits. Most brands should specify this in the mattress specification information or in its FAQs. For instance, all Simba Hybrid mattresses are designed to accommodate up to 114kg per sleeper.

If you’re on the heavier side, it’s also a good idea to look for a mattress that will be firm enough to support you. Generally speaking, the heavier you are, the firmer you’ll want your mattress to be (your mattress will also feel firmer when used on a solid base, rather than sprung slatted). In our roundup below, we’ve picked out some of our favourite mattresses that, during testing, felt notably firmer than their rivals.

Anything else I need to consider?

When it comes to buying a new mattress, there’s a lot to think about. Thankfully, we’ve done that thinking so you don’t need to. Check out some of our buying guides and roundups listed below for more advice and information:

Read on for our roundup of the best mattresses for heavy people. All of the below entries have a maximum weight capacity of 114kg (18 stone), unless otherwise stated.

The best mattresses for heavy people

1. Brook + Wilde Elite: Best mattress for a choice of firmness

Price: From £899 (single) | Buy now from Brook + Wilde



Brook + Wilde’s Elite hybrid mattress is supportive and comfortable regardless of what position you sleep in, although we found it to be particularly well suited to side sleepers (in part thanks to its layer of “wave technology” foam that’s designed to help aid spinal alignment).

The unique benefit of a Brook + Wilde mattress is the choice of firmness options you get at the point of ordering, whether that be soft, medium or firm. We tested the mattress in a medium firmness and felt that it offered excellent support but, if you’re on the heavier side, you might want to opt for the firm option. In its own mattress guide, Brook + Wilde rates this a seven out of 10 on the firmness scale (the medium is rated five out of 10).

The brand recommends its firm comfort level for people with “average-heavier body frames”, as well as front sleepers and those with back problems. Regardless of which you choose, all Brook + Wilde mattresses are designed to hold up to 114kg per person.

Read our full Brook + Wilde Elite mattress review

Key features – Type: Foam/spring hybrid (bottom layer non-slip base, support base, 1,000 135mm pocket springs, “wave technology” support foam, 2,500 mini pocket springs, thermo regulating top layer, memory foam protector, removable and washable top cover); Max weight capacity (per sleeper): 114kg; Needs turning? No; Sizes: Single to super king; Warranty: 100-night trial, 10-year warranty

2. Eve Original: Best firm mattress with a lengthy trial period

Price: From £419 (single) | Buy now from Eve



Compared to many of its rivals, the Eve Original stands out as a notably firm memory foam mattress. When we reviewed it, we placed it at around 7.5 on the firmness scale (where 1 is the softest and 10 is firmest). As such, it’s a particularly supportive and comfortable mattress for those who sleep on their front or back and, if you’re on the heavier side, you won’t be sinking into your mattress as if it were a giant marshmallow.

In its FAQs, Eve states that its weight limit supports individual sleepers up to 130kg. Comfort and support aside, a standout perk of all Eve mattresses is their trial period, which the brand has increased from 100 nights to 365 nights. You’ve now got a whole year to test out your mattress and, if you find it’s not for you, you can return it for a full refund. Alongside Nectar, Eve is the only brand to offer such a lengthy trial.

Read our full Eve Original mattress review

Key features – Type: 3-layer memory foam (160mm base layer, 35mm memory foam layer, 30mm open-cell foam top layer); Max weight capacity (per sleeper): 130kg; Needs turning? No; Sizes: Single to super king; Warranty: 365-night trial, 10-year warranty

3. Dormeo Memory Plus: Best foam mattress with a high weight capacity

Price: From £630 (single) | Buy now from Dormeo



The Dormeo Memory Plus is a great-value foam mattress, largely because you can regularly find it discounted by as much as 60% in Dormeo’s online sales (bringing a king size down to just £400). At 170mm deep, it’s thinner than a lot of its rivals, and it falls on the softer side, too. However, despite its relatively svelte design, we found it to be comfortable and supportive.

What’s more, on its warranty page, Dormeo states that the mattresses in its Memory range have a weight limit of 22 stone (around 140kg) on each side, which is great if you’re concerned about being too heavy for your mattress.

Read our full Dormeo Memory Plus mattress review

Key features – Type: Memory foam (foam core with 3cm upper memory foam); Max weight capacity (per sleeper): 139.7kg; Needs turning? No; Sizes: Single to super king; Warranty: 60-night trial, 15-year warranty

4. Otty Original Hybrid: Best firm hybrid

Price: From £600 | Buy now from Otty



Before we start, it’s worth mentioning that Otty doesn’t specify the maximum weight capacities for its mattresses. However, despite that, we found it to be a brilliant hybrid mattress, particularly if you prefer a firmer feel.

Otty rates the mattress as a seven out of 10 on the firmness scale, and we’re inclined to agree. Its layer of full-size 16cm pocket springs (2,000 in a king size) contribute to its ample levels of support, without making the mattress feel obviously sprung when you lie on it.

Despite having increased in price substantially in recent years, Otty’s Original Hybrid remains one of the best hybrid mattresses we’ve tested. At £900 in a king size (when it’s not discounted), it’s still more affordable than a number of entries on our roundup, plus you’ll get a 100-night trial to test it out.

Read our full Otty Original Hybrid mattress review

Key features – Type: Foam/spring hybrid (50mm high-density foam; 2,000 140mm pocket springs; 30mm reflex foam; 30mm memory foam); Max weight capacity (per sleeper): Unspecified; Needs turning? Rotate once/mth (for first six months); Sizes: Single to super king (plus EU sizes); Warranty: 100-night trial, 10-year warranty