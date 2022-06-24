Simba NHS discount: Healthcare workers can take advantage of 41% saving

We have lots of time for Simba’s bed-in-a-box mattresses – our catalogue of five-star reviews attests to this. From the supportive, versatile Simba Hybrid to the supremely comfortable (or should that be comfortably supreme) Simba Hybrid Pro, we’ve showered them with praise.

And that’s not all there is to love – the mattress purveyor is offering a generous discount on its Hybrid mattresses, bedding, pillows, duvets and sheets to healthcare workers. And if anyone could do with a good night’s sleep, it’s the people who keep our country’s healthcare system in check.

Simba offers a hefty 41% discount to those signed up to the Health Service Discounts scheme. The discount applies to Simba’s Hybrid mattresses, in addition to 41% off bedding, pillows, duvets and sheets when you buy a mattress. Health Service Discounts offers exclusive discounts for NHS and healthcare workers more broadly, and it’s not confined to clinicians; administrators, healthcare volunteers, healthcare-related students, pharmacy staff and retired healthcare staff, among others, will also be able to avail themselves of the scheme.

Users can save money on a host of household names besides Simba, including Argos, EE, JD Sports, Clarks, Hotels.com and Fitbit. If you’re not a member of Health Service Discounts, you can check your eligibility and sign up via the link on Simba’s website.

The discount is also extended to Blue Light Card holders, which supports emergency services, the NHS, social care sector and armed forces by providing discounts for a range of brands, from major national retailers to smaller local businesses. If you’re eligible for a Blue Light Card, you can sign up for two years’ access to online and high street discounts for just £4.99. You can register for a Blue Light Card here, but you’ll need identification or a recent payslip to prove your eligibility for the scheme.

It’s been an immeasurably testing few years for the healthcare industry and if any sector is in line for some rest and respite, it’s theirs. A good night’s sleep is an invaluable asset when it comes to wellbeing, as any healthcare worker will impart, so a heavily discounted Simba mattress might well be just what the doctor ordered.

For those who value a combination of firmness and comfort, with the added benefit of versatility (it works with divans, solid bases or slatted bases) and portability (it’s a bed-in-a-box mattress), the Simba Hybrid Mattress is a great way to invest in your rest.

Meanwhile, if you’re after optimal comfort, Simba’s Hybrid Pro mattress – awarded an Expert Reviews Best Buy Award, no less – ticks all the boxes. The Hybrid Pro has a thicker top cover than its younger sibling, the Hybrid, that provides an extra-relaxing sleeping surface. Below this is an extra layer of thick wool, which gives it the edge for comfort over rival bed-in-a-box mattresses, which tend to comprise exclusively synthetic materials. What’s more, there are two layers of micro springs between the Hybrid Pro’s open-cell foam layer, nailing the fine line between comfort and support.

Healthcare workers can sign up to receive the Simba healthcare discount via this portal.

