Hypnia Supreme Memory Mattress review: A supportive model for all sleeping positions

Hypnia might not be as well known as some of the big players in the bed-in-a-box mattress space such as Emma, Nectar or Simba, but its Supreme Memory Mattress is a great-value option.

The all-foam, 25cm-thick design comprises four layers and provides what Hypnia describes as medium-firm support. It’s designed to accommodate all body types and sleeping positions and is structured to make sure your spine is aligned comfortably while you sleep.

Hypnia Supreme Memory Mattress review: What you need to know

A subsidiary of a French company, Hypnia is based in London and its mattresses are made in the UK. The Supreme Memory mattress is the only all-foam design the company sells. It incorporates a range of breathable materials, and graphite particles are infused into the foam to draw heat away from your body. The four-layer foam core is sheathed in a removable cover that’s both breathable and hypoallergenic.

Like several of its bed-in-a-box rivals, Hypnia offers a 200-night trial so you can take its mattresses for a test snooze before making up your mind. Each mattress also comes with a 15-year warranty for peace of mind. Ordering online is easy, and you can have your mattress shipped within 48 hours.

Hypnia Supreme Memory Mattress review: Price and competition

The Supreme Memory Mattress sits in the middle of Hypnia’s range. Prices start from £1,000 (single) when not discounted, increasing to £1,667 (double) and £1,834 (king). By contrast, the “entry-level” Essential Hybrid Mattress is £1,600 (king), while the top-of-the-range Supreme Hybrid Mattress costs £2,167 (king).

Compared to some of its all-foam competitors, the Hypnia mattress is rather expensive when it’s not on offer. At the time of writing, however, the Supreme Memory Mattress is discounted to £550. Key rivals include the Emma Original Mattress, which costs £536 in a king size and is made from three layers of memory foam, and the Simbatex Foam mattress at £899.

As with many bed-in-a-box brands, Hypnia’s range is heavily discounted during its regular sales. If your budget is particularly tight, you might also want to consider one of its refurbished Hypnia mattresses, which are often even cheaper.

Hypnia Supreme Memory Mattress review: Design and key features

Described as “medium firm” by the brand, the Hypnia Supreme Memory feels comfortably soft and cushioned while also providing a reassuring level of support. It’s made up of a quilted top cover, a 3cm layer of open-cell foam infused with graphite to keep things cool, 5cm of “next-generation” memory foam and a further 17cm of foam for the base.

Like most bed-in-a-box mattresses, the Supreme Memory mattress comes rolled up and vacuum packed in plastic, which can be recycled once unwrapped. The mattress arrives both folded and rolled, which is not something I’ve come across before, but it does make the Hypnia easier to haul single-handed up the stairs and into the bedroom. That said, it also meant that the mattress needed quite a bit of time to expand fully after unravelling.

There was no cutting tool in the box (a handy extra that some companies offer), but I found the plastic easy to open and the instructions on how to set up the mattress are easy to follow. Hypnia suggests you wait 24 to 48 hours before sleeping on it as this is the amount of time it takes for the product to return to its original shape. I decided to wait 72 hours for it to reach its full height and it puffed up rather impressively in that space of time, filling out well on my wooden-slatted bed frame.

As with any new memory foam mattress, there’s a degree of off-gassing when you unpackage it. For those unfamiliar with memory foam, “off-gassing” refers to the new plastic factory smell you notice when you first open the vacuum packaging. With the Hypnia Supreme Memory mattress, I found this quite strong and the room needed good ventilation – it took a couple of weeks before the smell faded completely.

Hypnia Supreme Memory Mattress review: Performance and comfort

I tested the Hypnia Supreme Memory Mattress over the course of a month, sleeping on it alongside my partner. The mattress spent most of that test duration on a wooden slatted bed, but I also tried placing it directly on the floor for a night to see if there was a noticeable difference, which there wasn’t.

To get a good idea of how comfortable the mattress is for a range of sleepers, I asked a couple of friends of varying heights to try it out, too. The general consensus was that the mattress felt very supportive and the edge support was impressive. All of us noticed how well it kept us undisturbed by another person moving on the other side of the bed.

The mattress includes a graphite-infused foam that’s designed to help keep you cool at night and prevent any overheating that’s sometimes associated with memory foam. The mattress also has a Oeko-tex certified quilted cooling cover, which means it’s hypoallergenic and breathable and therefore a good option for anyone who suffers with allergies. Like Emma’s memory foam mattress, it comes with a removable cover, which makes it easy to wash.

I also found that the Hypnia Supreme Memory offered decent edge support when I sat on the mattress, although corner support was lacking. This is something I’ve found to be quite common with memory foam mattresses and, while it’s not ideal, it shouldn’t necessarily be a dealbreaker.

Pressure relief is also important in a mattress to ensure your joints are well supported. Placing my hand on the mattress, I noticed that while it had a nice amount of “squish”, it retains its shape nicely. As someone who likes to sleep on their back and move from side to side – normally with a pillow under my knees – I thought that the mattress did a good job at supporting my joints, particularly in the hips and lower back. For an all-foam mattress, I was pleasantly surprised at just how well the Hypnia Supreme Memory supported me, in fact.

Hypnia Supreme Memory Mattress review: Verdict

The Hypnia Supreme Mattress left everyone who tried it impressed. While its corner support could be improved, the edge support is good, making it easy to get into and out of bed. The multi-layer design feels both sumptuous and supportive – and crucially, it delivered some seriously deep sleep.

