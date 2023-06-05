Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress review: A plush but pricey hybrid mattress

For those who haven’t heard of Panda London before, the brand specialises in bamboo bedding and bathroom products – most notably its memory foam pillows and mattress topper (both of which have been tested here at Expert Reviews). Now, Panda has joined the hybrid mattress market with what it calls “the world’s most advanced, breathable bamboo mattress”.

The mattress is opulent in many ways, with multiple layers infused with bamboo, taking advantage of its hypoallergenic and antibacterial properties. This includes the cover and “BioCell Foam” layer below to help keep your temperature regulated, with a zoned spring layer under that to offer support in the right places.

It’s certainly a valiant first effort for a hybrid mattress, but it might be too firm for lighter users. And considering Panda isn’t the only bamboo-infused option on the market, the high asking price (which starts at £950 for a UK single) is off-putting, especially in a world where huge discounts are readily available elsewhere.

