Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress review: Save BIG on this firm mattress this Black Friday

Although they originally launched in the US, the company now sells designs worldwide and maintains offices in San Francisco, New York, Tel Aviv and London. While the Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress under review is manufactured here, in the UK, with the Nectar website confidently stating that the “factories adhere to the strictest quality and production protocols under international regulations”.

Nectar has also worked hard to reduce its carbon footprint, and now claims to have achieved a 100% carbon-neutral manufacturing process. All of the foam they use in their mattresses are non-toxic and free from heavy metals, harmful dyes, or ozone depleting chemicals. The mattress turns up vacuum-packed in recyclable plastic, in a cardboard box sourced from sustainable forests. Of course, if you’re going for a large mattress – a king or super king – you will still find yourself left to contend with a lot of recycling.

Ordering online to be delivered direct to your door is easy and you can choose a delivery day that suits you. Then, depending on where in the UK you live, you can expect it to arrive within the week and, for an extra fee, you can also have your old mattress taken away.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress review: Price and competition

The Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress is Nectar’s top-of-the-range design, with prices running from £1,549 for a single. However, in going up against similar bed-in-a-box brands, Nectar regularly discounts its mattress online, so it’s unlikely you’ll ever have to pay the full RRP.

At the time of writing, the Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress has 60% off, plus free delivery, priced from £619.60 for a single – I reviewed the king size that, at full price, costs £1,999, but was slashed down to £799.60.

In comparison, the similarly structured Emma NextGen Premium Mattress costs £909 for a single, but is currently on offer for £409.05, and the Simba Hybrid Pro costs £1,164 for a single, but is currently on offer at £698.40. So, while Nectar is by no means the cheapest, with some careful shopping, it’s not the most expensive either.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress review: Design and key features

The Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress is made up of deep springs, micro springs, and memory foam to create a comfortable, heat- and moisture-wicking mattress with support for all body types. At 28cm thick, the design is noticeably sumptuous and above average in height, especially when compared to similarly styled hybrid mattresses that tend to top out around the 25cm mark.

There are eight layers on board that combine the best of foam and pocket springs. The top layer comprises a quilted cooling cover that draws heat away from your body and encourages the air to circulate as you move. Beneath the top layer is a breathable “dynamic support” foam layer that adds to the support and helps regulate body temperature. Then there’s a layer of micro springs, a layer of memory foam, and an engineered transition layer – the latter of which is intended to work in tandem with the support base to adjust and optimise spinal alignment for restful sleep. Below this are the 832 individually wrapped, 12cm pocket springs that are designed to respond to your position – be it back, side, or front sleeping. And finally, to complete the mattress spec, a firmer foam layer and a positioning base material to ensure the mattress stays put on the bed frame. Unfortunately, the cover isn’t removable, which potentially makes it harder to keep clean than some of the other competing designs that do come with removable and, importantly, washable covers.

The combination of these layers has been designed to relieve common pressure points beneath your shoulders, hips, and legs, and the mattress is also designed to minimise motion transfer, so you can move around freely without fear of waking your partner.

The mattress arrives vacuum packed in plastic and, once unrolled, it can take up to 72 hours to fully expand. The king size mattress that I ordered was rather heavy to move, and it was a two-person job to carry it upstairs and into the bedroom. Once it was set up on a wooden slatted base, I found it quite easy to tear off the plastic and unroll. Within minutes it had risen impressively, but I waited the full three days before sleeping on it, to give it a fair try.