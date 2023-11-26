Black Friday deals: Bag a FIVE-STAR Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress offer this Cyber Monday

At a considerable 310mm depth, the Hybrid Luxe surpasses the average bed-in-a-box mattress in terms of thickness, delivering enhanced comfort and support. It is tailored to suit all sleeping positions with excellent edge support, ensuring a consistent sleeping experience across the entire mattress. Maintenance is straightforward; the mattress requires rotation rather than turning, and is backed by a ten-year warranty and a 200-night trial, giving buyers ample time to assess its suitability​​​​.

The Hybrid Luxe’s performance in terms of expansion and off-gassing is commendable. Its environmentally friendly Simba-Pure foams contribute to a minimal off-gassing odour, a common concern with new mattresses. In terms of firmness, the Luxe offers a softer feel than the Hybrid Pro, making it particularly favourable for side sleepers. The top layers are more accommodating, providing additional comfort around the hips and shoulders, while still ensuring support for other sleeping positions​​.