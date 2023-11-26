Black Friday deals: Bag a FIVE-STAR Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress offer this Cyber Monday
The Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress is a whopping 45% cheaper for Cyber Monday
In a spectacular Cyber Monday deal, the Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress, which we awarded a perfect five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, is now available for an astonishing £1,319 for the king-size version, dropping from the original price of £2,399. This 45% markdown presents an unmissable opportunity for those in pursuit of luxury sleep comfort at a fraction of the cost.
Simba’s Hybrid Luxe mattress, the brand’s most advanced offering to date, is as luxurious as it is innovative. Unlike conventional mattresses, it features a unique three-layer spring system. This includes a third layer of 40mm pocket springs, along with two layers of 25mm microsprings, all harmoniously combined with a bamboo wool layer. This thoughtful construction not only ensures a cool and comfortable sleep experience but also provides robust support regardless of sleeping position. The “thickest and plushest” sleeping surface in Simba’s range, combined with bamboo, is branded by Simba as “the ultimate sleep indulgence”.
At a considerable 310mm depth, the Hybrid Luxe surpasses the average bed-in-a-box mattress in terms of thickness, delivering enhanced comfort and support. It is tailored to suit all sleeping positions with excellent edge support, ensuring a consistent sleeping experience across the entire mattress. Maintenance is straightforward; the mattress requires rotation rather than turning, and is backed by a ten-year warranty and a 200-night trial, giving buyers ample time to assess its suitability.
The Hybrid Luxe’s performance in terms of expansion and off-gassing is commendable. Its environmentally friendly Simba-Pure foams contribute to a minimal off-gassing odour, a common concern with new mattresses. In terms of firmness, the Luxe offers a softer feel than the Hybrid Pro, making it particularly favourable for side sleepers. The top layers are more accommodating, providing additional comfort around the hips and shoulders, while still ensuring support for other sleeping positions.
The Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress is a wonderfully luxurious mattress With this Cyber Monday deal, the king-size version is not just an extravagant purchase but an investment in quality sleep. For those who prioritise comfort and support in their sleep experience, the discounted price of £1,319 makes the Luxe a compelling choice, offering a premium product at a significantly reduced price.