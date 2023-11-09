Bag a Simba mattress BARGAIN in the Black Friday sale
How’s this for a magnificent mattress deal? The Simba Simbatex Essential Foam is 35% cheaper for Black Friday
The pre-Black Friday deals are already out and about, and with it, comes a stellar offer on the Simba Simbatex Essential Foam mattress. You can take home a King size for just £357, a 35% markdown from its standard price of £549, we gave this mattress a four-star rating and an Expert Reviews Recommended award when we reviewed it, signifying its high quality and comfort.
The Simbatex Essential Foam mattress boasts a unique comfort layer made from Simba’s own Simbatex foam, providing a cooler, gentler sleeping surface. This innovative material offers the supportive qualities of memory foam, but with enhanced cooling properties to help regulate body temperature throughout the night.
In our Simba Simbatex Essential Foam mattress review, we praised the mattress for its balanced combination of support and softness; how the foam construction adapts to the body’s contours, ensuring that each part of the body is adequately supported, from the head and neck to the lower back; and, how the design is particularly beneficial for side sleepers who require extra pressure relief.
Moreover, the Simbatex Essential Foam mattress is designed with practicality in mind. Its hypoallergenic properties make it an excellent choice for allergy sufferers, and the removable and machine-washable cover adds a layer of convenience for maintaining a clean and hygienic sleep environment.
This Black Friday deal makes the Simbatex Essential Foam mattress even more tempting for those seeking a mattress upgrade. The price drop presents an irresistible opportunity for investing in a mattress that promises a better sleep experience, backed by the assurance of the Expert Reviews award.
A good mattress is key for maintaining (or improving) your health and well-being. With the Simbatex Essential Foam mattress now available at a notably reduced price, it’s an ideal time for you to upgrade your kip.