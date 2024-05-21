Bag a spectacular Simba Hybrid Pro mattress bargain this bank holiday
This bank holiday, you can pick up a terrific 25% saving on the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress, which we gave five stars in our full review
Here’s a treat for this bank holiday weekend: a whopping 25% discount on the five-star, Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro mattress, which is our favourite hybrid option. What’s more, there are plenty of discounts across the company’s other impressive mattresses too.
It means the price of, for example, the king-size version is now £997, or £332 down from its normal price of £1,329. Just ensure that you take advantage of it before the offer ends at midnight on Monday 27 May.
Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?
- In our full Simba Hybrid Pro review, we gave it a maximum five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can lavish on a product.
What’s so good about the Simba Hybrid Pro?
- It was very comfortable in our tests, with a layer of wool helping to combat any sinking feeling.
- The mattress was supportive, whether our reviewer Edward Munn was lying on his side or back.
- It remained cool at night, despite us testing it during a sweltering June heatwave.
Are there any disadvantages to this Simba Hybrid Pro deal?
- The main issue was the high price, but this deal blows that concern out of the water.
How has the Simba Hybrid Pro’s price changed over time?
- The king-size Simba Hybrid Pro was £1,200 when we reviewed it.
- The current price of £997 is the joint-cheapest it’s been this year.
Where can I find more mattress deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
We spend a lot of time hunting down the very best mattress deals for our readers and you can find a full rundown of our methods in this article.