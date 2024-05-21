Bag a spectacular Simba Hybrid Pro mattress bargain this bank holiday

Here’s a treat for this bank holiday weekend: a whopping 25% discount on the five-star, Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro mattress, which is our favourite hybrid option. What’s more, there are plenty of discounts across the company’s other impressive mattresses too.

It means the price of, for example, the king-size version is now £997, or £332 down from its normal price of £1,329. Just ensure that you take advantage of it before the offer ends at midnight on Monday 27 May.

Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?