Bag an UNMISSABLE Boxing Day deal on the Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress
Save hundreds on the Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress with this Boxing Day deal
We all enjoy a good night’s sleep, and now you can get it for less with this sensational Boxing Day deal on the Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress. Down from its usual price of £1,300, it’s currently available for an incredible £715 – saving you a mammoth £585. Receiving a coveted five-star Best Buy award in our full Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal review, it impressed us with its comfortability, excellent temperature regulation, and superb edge support.
Employing a six-layer construction, the Otty Pure Hybrid uses traditional pocket springs packed between layers of charcoal-infused bamboo memory foam and high-density foam. The addition of bamboo and charcoal helps to make the mattress slightly softer than the Original Hybrid while also improving temperature regulation and moisture wicking.
Another brilliant benefit of the Pure Hybrid is its use of Hypoallergenic materials, topped with a washable cover – albeit dry clean only – meaning you can keep your mattress fresh for years to come.
The Pure Hybrid also benefits from excellent edge control and movement isolation. Suited for restless sleepers, the construction is specially designed to isolate movement in the night, helping to provide a consistent night’s sleep. So if you’re someone that’s tired of being woken up in the middle of the night by your partner, the Pure Hybrid could go a long way to fixing that.
Offering incredible temperature regulation, spectacular edge control and brilliant movement isolation, it’s easy to see how this mattress nabbed its five-star rating. Down from £1,300 to an astonishing £715, this Boxing Day deal is an outright bargain. But don’t hang around, as this exceptional Otty Pure Hybrid deal won’t last for long.