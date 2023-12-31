Bag an UNMISSABLE Boxing Day deal on the Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress

Another brilliant benefit of the Pure Hybrid is its use of Hypoallergenic materials, topped with a washable cover – albeit dry clean only – meaning you can keep your mattress fresh for years to come.

The Pure Hybrid also benefits from excellent edge control and movement isolation. Suited for restless sleepers, the construction is specially designed to isolate movement in the night, helping to provide a consistent night’s sleep. So if you’re someone that’s tired of being woken up in the middle of the night by your partner, the Pure Hybrid could go a long way to fixing that.