Best Black Friday mattress deals: HUGE savings from the best bed-in-a-box brands
In this year’s Black Friday sales, you could save more than half price on a brand new mattress
If you’re familiar with bed-in-a-box brands such as Emma, Simba and Eve, you’ll perhaps realise by now that promotional sales and sitewide discounts on mattresses and bedding are far from uncommon. In fact, it’s rare that you’ll ever need to pay full price for a mattress online.
That being said, it’s still true that some of the best deals and discounts can be found during deals periods such as Christmas and Black Friday. Indeed, in this year’s Black Friday sales, you can easily get a new mattress for half price and, in some cases, even cheaper.
With all the deals and discounts on offer, it can be difficult to pick out the wheat from the chaff. That’s why we’ve put together the following roundup of the best mattress deals this Black Friday. And if you need more help choosing a mattress, we suggest you check out our best mattress buying guide and roundup here.
The best Black Friday mattress deals
1. Emma: Save up to 65% in the sitewide sale
This Black Friday, Emma is offering discounts of up to 65% across its range of mattresses, bed frames, bedding and bundles.
The Emma Original is a versatile memory foam mattress that we’ve recommended as a fantastic option for couples. And right now, it’s currently 20% cheaper. At full price, a king size Original will set you back £536, but now you can get it for £429. Alternatively, the Emma Next Gen Premium mattress is now just half price. We crowned it Mattress of the Year in our Product of the Year Awards, offering a “delightful balance of comfort, breathability and ergonomic support”. Right now, you can get a king size for just £565, down from £1,129. As we’ve said above, you can also save on Emma’s bed frames and bedding. The brand’s Premium Microfibre Pillow, for instance, is 65% cheaper – down from £187 to £65.
2. Otty: Save BIG on a new hybrid mattress
Although it’s not quite a household name like Emma or Eve, Otty has a great selection of hybrid mattresses. And this Black Friday, you can save on them all.
The Otty Original Hybrid – a great mattress if you prefer a firmer feel – is 45% cheaper at £660 in a king size (was £1,200), while the Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress in the same size is £715 (down from £1,300). On the other hand, the Otty Aura – the brand’s budget option and previously named the Essential – is better than half price at £383 in a king size (was £850).
3. Nectar: Save up to 60% on mattresses
If the 365-night trial wasn’t good enough, you can currently get a massive discount on a new mattress in Nectar’s Black Friday sale.
The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, for instance, is down from £1,299 to £520 in a king size. More recently, though, we reviewed the brand’s Essential Hybrid Mattress, awarding it the title of best value mattress in our 2023 Product of the Year Awards. Carrying the same price tag as the brand’s memory foam mattress, you can also get this for just £520 in a king size.
4. Simba: Get 40% off the Hybrids
The Simba Hybrid Pro has remained one of our favourite mattresses over the years, offering a great balance of comfort and support, and with a top wool layer to aid temperature regulation and keep you comfortable throughout the night. At full price, the Hybrid Pro is far from cheap at £1,749, but now you can get this for £1,049: that’s a 40% saving.
Also discounted is regular Hybrid mattress (king was £1,249; now £749), the Hybrid Luxe (king was £2,399; now £1,439) and the newest – and most expensive – Hybrid Ultra (king was £3,999; now £2,399).