Best Black Friday mattress deals: HUGE savings from the best bed-in-a-box brands

That being said, it’s still true that some of the best deals and discounts can be found during deals periods such as Christmas and Black Friday. Indeed, in this year’s Black Friday sales, you can easily get a new mattress for half price and, in some cases, even cheaper.

With all the deals and discounts on offer, it can be difficult to pick out the wheat from the chaff. That’s why we’ve put together the following roundup of the best mattress deals this Black Friday. And if you need more help choosing a mattress, we suggest you check out our best mattress buying guide and roundup here.