Best mattress for front sleepers 2024: Say goodbye to discomfort and insomnia from £749

Front sleeping isn’t the healthiest position to catch your Zs in, but the best mattresses for front sleepers help to make it that little bit better for you. Perhaps lying face down is the only way you can drift off? If so, you’re in a minority of people who find this sleeping position the comfiest.

Side sleeping and back sleeping are far more common (and much better for your body), but if you absolutely must sleep on your front, you’ll need all the extra support you can get.

The best mattresses for front sleepers offer plenty of support to reduce pressure points and keep your spine aligned. This is crucial, as sleeping stomach down is more likely to cause irregular curvature of the back, which can lead to long-term problems if left unaddressed. For this reason, soft, springy mattresses are best avoided in favour of something more firm and solid.

You’ll also want to make sure your mattress has good edge support if you’re a front sleeper. This reduces the tendency to roll into the middle of the bed as the edges can hold more weight. Front sleepers might find this beneficial as it helps to distribute weight more effectively.