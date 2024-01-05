Best mattress for front sleepers 2024: Say goodbye to discomfort and insomnia from £749
Find the right combination of support and comfort with our pick of the best mattresses for sleeping on your front
Front sleeping isn’t the healthiest position to catch your Zs in, but the best mattresses for front sleepers help to make it that little bit better for you. Perhaps lying face down is the only way you can drift off? If so, you’re in a minority of people who find this sleeping position the comfiest.
Side sleeping and back sleeping are far more common (and much better for your body), but if you absolutely must sleep on your front, you’ll need all the extra support you can get.
The best mattresses for front sleepers offer plenty of support to reduce pressure points and keep your spine aligned. This is crucial, as sleeping stomach down is more likely to cause irregular curvature of the back, which can lead to long-term problems if left unaddressed. For this reason, soft, springy mattresses are best avoided in favour of something more firm and solid.
You’ll also want to make sure your mattress has good edge support if you’re a front sleeper. This reduces the tendency to roll into the middle of the bed as the edges can hold more weight. Front sleepers might find this beneficial as it helps to distribute weight more effectively.
Best mattresses for front sleeping: At a glance
|Best overall
|Simba Hybrid Pro | From £1,159
|Check price at Simba
|Best hybrid
|Otty Original Hybrid | From £800
|Check price at Otty
|Best memory foam
|Eve Original | From £449
|Check price at Eve
|Best for temperature regulation
|Emma NextGen Premium | £1,119
|Check price at Emma
How to choose the best mattress for front sleepers
Is it bad to sleep on my front?
Unfortunately, front sleeping isn’t great for your body. Having your head twisted to one side forces the spine into an unnaturally curved position and can cause problems such as back, neck and shoulder pain over time.
The middle of your body is where most of the weight is, and when you sleep face down this causes the spine to curve without support. In the short term, this could cause aches and pains in the morning. Long term, it has the potential to trigger more serious back problems.
Fortunately, a firm and supportive mattress can go a long way in alleviating some of these negative effects.
Benefits of front sleeping
Unfortunately, there aren’t a great deal of benefits to front sleeping. One potential positive is that sleeping face down might help to relieve sleep apnoea. This is where breathing stops and starts while sleeping – a major cause of snoring. In this case, sleeping on your front may be handy for anyone you regularly share a bed with.
What is the best mattress firmness for front sleepers?
The main problem with front sleeping is that it doesn’t offer the spine proper support. For this reason, a relatively firm mattress is best.
Mattresses are generally graded on a spectrum of soft to firm. For front sleepers, either a firm or a medium-firm mattress is the best choice, as these offer the greatest level of support, as the body’s weight is distributed more evenly.
What is the best mattress type for front sleepers?
There are three key mattress types: pocket spring, memory foam and hybrid. Pocket-spring mattresses contain multiple individually housed springs for support, memory foam mattresses have lots of layers of special foam that respond to the contours of the body and hybrid mattresses rely on a combination of both.
Any of these mattress types can be good for front sleepers. The important thing is to pick one that’s firm enough to provide you with the level of support you need.
The best mattresses for front sleepers you can buy in 2024
1. Simba Hybrid Pro: Best mattress for front sleepers overall
Price when reviewed: From £1,159 | Check price at Simba
This hybrid mattress from Simba is the most comfortable bed-in-a-box we’ve ever tested. The clever use of wool below the top cover helps to regulate temperature more effectively than your average hybrid mattress, and the zoned foam foundation provides different levels of support across the body to keep your spine in a nice natural position. This makes it ideal for front sleepers.
Being 28cm deep, the Hybrid Pro is thick, but it’s still a good size for most fitted sheets. In the unlikely event that your sheet doesn’t fit, or you’re unhappy with the mattress for some other reason, Simba offers a generous 200-night money-back guarantee. If you’re not completely satisfied, simply return it for a full refund. Easy.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Pro review
Key specs – Type: Wool, foam and micro pocket spring hybrid; Needs turning? Rotate once/month for the first six months and once every 3/6 months thereafter; Sizes: Single to super king (including EU sizes); Warranty: 200-night trial; 10-year warranty
2. Otty Original Hybrid: Best hybrid mattress for front sleepers
Price when reviewed: From £800 | Check price at Otty
The Otty Original Hybrid pairs pocket springs with cushy but firm foam layers to offer the best of both worlds. There are three different layers of memory foam and 16cm springs, combining to minimise movement and provide a firm, supportive base, making it an excellent option for front sleepers.
The mattress features a removable, machine washable cover, which makes cleaning a breeze, and the use of springs helps to maximise airflow keeping you cool throughout the night.
Otty also offers a 100-night trial period, so if you aren’t completely satisfied, you can always return it for a refund within this window.
Read our full Otty Original Hybrid review
Key specs – Type: Hybrid; Needs turning? Once a month for first year; Sizes: Single to emperor (including EU sizes); Warranty: 100-night trial; 10-year warranty
3. Eve Original: Best foam mattress for front sleepers
Price when reviewed: From £449 | Check price at Eve
Eve’s original and best-selling model is a foam mattress that offers targeted support where it’s needed most. The foundation has seven zones that help to relieve pressure on the shoulders and hips, and provide ample support for those who sleep stomach down.
Crucially for front sleepers, the Eve Original is much firmer than the vast majority of its all-foam competitors. It remains stable and supportive throughout the night, and while it is undeniably warmer than a pocket-sprung alternative, its superior firmness makes it one of the best on the market.
Read our full Eve Original review
Key specs – Type: Foam; Needs turning? Rotate every four to six months; Sizes: Single to super king; Warranty: 365-night trial; 10-year warranty
4. Emma NextGen Premium: Best for temperature regulation
Price when reviewed: From £429 | Check price at Emma
If you’re a sweaty front sleeper, this cleverly designed premium hybrid mattress from Emma could be just what you need to stay cool and comfortable. It features a higher proportion of pocket springs than your average hybrid, which means air can circulate more freely to keep you from overheating.
The NextGen Premium’s springs are arranged into adaptive zones to give support where it’s needed and keep your body supported across its length throughout the night, which is perfect for front sleepers. It’s also designed to only be slept on one side, so it won’t require flipping, and Emma says it doesn’t need to be rotated either. With regular sales and prices at up to 50% off, you’re sure to bag yourself a bargain.
Read our full Emma NextGen Premium review
Key specs – Type: Hybrid; Needs turning? No; Sizes: Single to super king (including EU sizes); Warranty: 200-night trial; 10-year warranty