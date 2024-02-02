Best orthopaedic mattress 2024: Mattresses designed to for giving you a healthy sleep

Are orthopaedic mattresses always firm?

Forget the myth that an orthopaedic mattress is like sleeping on a plank of wood. Instead, these mattresses need to be soft enough to allow your spine to align while you sleep, whatever your sleeping position. Spinal alignment is almost impossible to achieve on a surface that’s too hard or too soft, as this diagram illustrates:

Even the least curvaceous of us have shoulders, hips, knees and these knobbly bits of skeleton need to be able to sink into the surface of a mattress to allow our spines to align. The right level of softness is just as important as the right level of support.

A mattress that’s too hard can actually make back pain even worse for some sufferers, especially those with a particularly curved lower back. Gary Jones, clinic director at PHYSIO 206, told us: “If you’ve got somebody with a more pronounced inward curve in the lower back – what we call an increased ‘lumbar lordosis’ – putting them on a firmer mattress would potentially increase that lumbar lordosis.”

How firm should my mattress be?

No single orthopaedic mattress will be the right choice for all people. Your size, posture and sleeping style will all have a big impact on which level of firmness suits you and your spine best.

In brief:

Lighter people and solo sleepers need some softness to allow for proper spinal alignment as a firm mattress may leave the hips and shoulders sitting too high.

Larger people need the extra resistance offered by a firmer mattress to provide proper orthopaedic support.

People with pronounced lower back curves need a slightly softer mattress.

Side sleepers – which is most of us – need more softness than back sleepers. This is because your shoulders and hips sink further when you lie on your side than when you lie on your back.

One of the great benefits of buying a bed-in-a-box mattress is that you have the chance to try it out at home, potentially for months on end, before deciding whether it’s right for you and your partner. The 365-night, no-hassle, trial period pioneered by Nectar is now offered by many other brands, including Simba and Eve, so you’re under no obligation to stick with a mattress you’re not sure about. The company will usually even collect the mattress for free.

It’s also worth remembering that mattresses often feature in our special deal roundups, with big brands frequently cutting prices by 50% or more in their seasonal sales.

If you generally get on well with your mattress but perhaps find it a bit too firm, you might like to consider a mattress topper to give your body a little more to sink in. A topper adds an extra layer of comfort for a much lower price than buying a new mattress.

READ NEXT: Best mattresses for heavy people