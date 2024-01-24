Best super king mattress 2024: The biggest and comfiest mattresses from Emma, Simba and more

Size does matter – at least, when it comes to mattresses. If you or your partner struggle to sleep well on a standard double mattress, a size upgrade could transform your nights. The best super king size mattresses give you both room to spread out and get a really good night’s shut-eye.

Super king size mattresses, which measure a generous 6ft (180cm) across, are the largest you can commonly buy in the UK. According to bed retailers, super kings are growing in popularity as people learn about the importance of good sleep.

Size isn’t the only choice you need to make, however. With so many mattress types available, from traditional pocket-sprung mattresses to memory foam beds-in-a-box, you’ll want to find the right combination of size, type and firmness to suit you and your sleep style.

We’ve tested (yes, slept on) an awful lot of mattresses here at Expert Reviews, including many in super king size, so we can offer honest, impartial buying advice. Skip down this page to discover the best super king mattresses currently available, or read on for a buying guide to help you find your ideal mattress match.