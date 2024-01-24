Best super king mattress 2024: The biggest and comfiest mattresses from Emma, Simba and more
Sleep like royalty on the best super king mattresses we’ve ever tested, including memory foam mattresses and hybrid beds-in-a-box
Size does matter – at least, when it comes to mattresses. If you or your partner struggle to sleep well on a standard double mattress, a size upgrade could transform your nights. The best super king size mattresses give you both room to spread out and get a really good night’s shut-eye.
Super king size mattresses, which measure a generous 6ft (180cm) across, are the largest you can commonly buy in the UK. According to bed retailers, super kings are growing in popularity as people learn about the importance of good sleep.
Size isn’t the only choice you need to make, however. With so many mattress types available, from traditional pocket-sprung mattresses to memory foam beds-in-a-box, you’ll want to find the right combination of size, type and firmness to suit you and your sleep style.
We’ve tested (yes, slept on) an awful lot of mattresses here at Expert Reviews, including many in super king size, so we can offer honest, impartial buying advice. Skip down this page to discover the best super king mattresses currently available, or read on for a buying guide to help you find your ideal mattress match.
How to choose the best super king size mattress for you
How big is a super king mattress?
A super king size mattress measures 6ft across by 6ft 6in in length (180 x 200cm), making it the largest of all standard UK mattresses. It’s the same length as a king size, but an entire foot (30cm) wider, providing much more space for two people. And if you want to share with your kids and pets too, there’s loads of room for everyone to hop on board.
Is a super king bed the same size as a super king mattress?
Standard UK bed sizes are the same as standard UK mattress sizes. However, if you want to make sure that your new bed fits into your room comfortably, you’ll want to add a few extra centimetres for headboards and frames.
Some types of bed need more wriggle room than others. Divan beds without a headboard are the same size (length x width) as a mattress of the same UK standard size (king, super king and so on). Wooden and upholstered bed frames are usually a few centimetres wider and longer than the mattress.
How much should I spend on a super king mattress?
Given that super king is the largest standard UK mattress size, it won’t surprise you to learn that they’re the most expensive, too – but often not by much more than a king size. For example, the superb Simba Hybrid Pro mattress normally costs £1,759 for a king size and £1,839 for a super king. That’s just £80 for a whole extra foot of room.
You can buy a decent super king size mattress for much less than £1,839, of course. Most of our favourite foam mattresses, including the Emma Original and Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, cost between £700 and £800 in super king size. Hybrid mattresses such as Simba’s, which combine springs and foam, tend to cost £900 or more.
Pocket sprung mattresses, which were the best mattresses money could buy until memory foam came along, cost even less. Many of the pocket sprung mattresses in the Silentnight range from Dreams cost under £500 in super king size.
It’s also worth remembering that mattresses frequently feature in our special deal roundups. Brands such as Simba, Emma and Eve regularly cut prices by 50% or more in their seasonal sales.
How we test mattresses
The only way to test a mattress properly is to sleep on the job. In our defence, we do stay awake long enough to consider all sorts of factors and assess them rigorously, and compare our test mattresses fairly with rival mattresses.
A balance of comfort and support is paramount, but we also examine factors such as firmness (too soft, too hard?); temperature control (too clammy in summer?) and motion isolation, which effectively absorbs your partner’s movement to limit disturbance and help you get a great night’s sleep.
The type of base you put your mattress on can make quite a difference to the way it feels, with a solid, platform or divan base adding firmness and a slatted base adding bounce. We can’t always try out our test mattresses on every different type of bed base, but we do take into account the type of base we tried the mattress on when writing our in-depth reviews.
We also take value for money into account, including the lengthy free trial period that’s now standard for bed-in-a-box mattresses, because you can’t try them out in the shops.
The best super king mattresses you can buy in 2024
1. Simba Hybrid Pro: Best all-round super king mattress
Price when reviewed: £1,839 | Check price at Simba
Simba’s hybrid bed-in-a-box mattress commands a high price, especially in super king size, so we had suitably lofty expectations when testing it. Happily, it lived up to them by hitting the ideal balance of comfort and support, and also offering excellent temperature control.
The Simba Hybrid Pro contains multiple layers of foam plus two layers of pocket micro springs (that’s one more than the regular Hybrid). The true winning feature, though, is the upper layer of British wool, a naturally breathable material that keeps you cool and comfortable all night.
It’s not cheap, with a price tag of £1,839 for a super king – though it’s worth noting that Simba offers fairly regular discount deals. Deal or no deal, all Simba mattresses come with a 200-night money-back guarantee so you have plenty of time to make sure you’re happy with your purchase.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Pro review
Key specs – Type: Hybrid foam and springs with eight layers including breathable sleep surface, wool cooling layer, zoned support base with 5,000 “Aerocoil” springs; Depth: 28cm; Sizes: Single to super king; Warranty: 10 years; Trial: 200 nights
2. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: Best memory foam super king mattress
Price when reviewed: £725 | Check price at Nectar
Nectar pioneered the 365-night free trial, which was its unique selling point before rivals such as Eve matched it. But there are plenty more ways for Nectar to rise above the crowd. Besides the relatively affordable (and frequently discounted) £725 price for a super king, the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is one of the thickest and most comfortable bed-in-a-box mattresses we’ve ever tested.
As with many all-foam mattresses, Nectar’s may not be firm enough for some (and it tends to soften as the nights get warmer), and it’s not the coolest mattress to sleep on. But it does offer a good level of support, hitting a comfortable middle ground that should appeal to a wide range of people and cater to a range of different sleeping positions.
Read our full Nectar Memory Foam review
Key specs – Type: Memory foam with five layers including 2.5cm foam top layer, pressure-relieving layer, seven-zone supportive base; Depth: 25cm; Sizes: Single to super king; Warranty: Forever; Trial: 365 nights
3. Eve Premium Hybrid: Best super king mattress for side sleepers
Price when reviewed: £1,549 | Check price at Eve
Side sleeping is the most popular sleep position, and is said by doctors to reduce snoring and prevent back pain by promoting spinal alignment. To get the best out of sleeping on your side, look for a mattress with enough softness to accommodate the contours of your body and enough support to keep your spine aligned. That’s just what you get from the Eve Premium Hybrid, according to our tests.
Constructed from five layers of memory foam and full-size pocket springs, the Premium Hybrid is 280mm deep (30mm deeper than Eve’s Original Hybrid) and proves very effective at reducing motion transfer – ideal if you share your bed with someone who moves around a lot.
Read our full Eve Premium Hybrid review
Key specs – Type: Hybrid foam and springs with five layers including active cooling layer and “floatfoam” pressure relief layer, 1,400 pocket springs; Depth: 28cm; Sizes: Double to super king; Warranty: 10 years; Trial: One year
4. Emma NextGen Premium: Best super king mattress for couples
Price when reviewed: £799 | Check price at Emma
The combination of extra tall, super-supportive pocket springs and assorted layers of foam enable this mattress to do a brilliant job of absorbing movement. This excellent motion isolation means you’re less likely to feel your partner moving around in bed, even if they’re big and restless. Add in the extra space the super king size gives you, and you’ve an excellent chance of a peaceful night.
The NextGen Premium feels wonderfully soft to the touch, but it’s actually quite firm to lie on. If you’re a side sleeper, you may find that it’s too firm to cradle your shoulders and hips for full spinal alignment. But if you’re a back sleeper or physically big, this mattress offers the extra support you’ll need, at a good price.
Read our full Emma NextGen Premium review
Key specs – Type: Hybrid foam and springs including extra tall pocket springs, “Point Elastic Airgocell” foam, “Halo Memory” foam; Depth: 25cm; Sizes: Single to super king; Warranty: 10 years; Trial: 200 nights
5. Tempur Original Supreme: Best luxury memory foam mattress
Price when reviewed: £2,250 | Check price at Bensons for Beds
You spend a third of your life asleep, and low quality sleep can really mess with your waking life. So your mattress is an important investment. This Tempur mattress may be pricey – indeed, it’s one of the most expensive mattresses we’ve ever tested – but it’s a premium product that doesn’t compromise on quality or comfort. It’s durable, too, with Tempur confident enough to include a 10-year guarantee.
When we tested the Supreme edition of the Tempur Original mattress, we liked the luxuriously comfortable feel that many bed-in-a-box rivals struggle to match. The mattress’ upper foam layers cradle your shape and give relief to your hips and shoulders, while its lower layers provide ample support to your lower back. It’s not especially firm, but you do get a good level of support.
Read our full Tempur Original Supreme review
Key specs – Type: Memory foam with three layers including 11cm “Durabase” base layer, 8cm support layer, 2cm comfort layer; Depth: 21cm; Sizes: Single to super king; Warranty: 10 years; Trial: 100 nights
6. Ergoflex 5G: Excellent super king mattress for couples
Price when reviewed: £1,175 | Check price at Ergoflex
The Ergoflex 5G (nothing to do with phone signals) has a generous 90mm foam top layer that moulds effectively around your body, providing support just where you need it along with plenty of comfortable pressure relief. The all-foam construction also gives the mattress excellent movement isolation that effectively dampens the vibrations produced by a restless partner, making it ideal for light sleepers.
Like many memory foam mattresses, the Ergoflex 5G can sleep a little warm, but we found it compared favourably with its competitors and never led to uncomfortable overheating. At 30 days, the Ergoflex’s home trial is notably shorter than some of its rivals, but still gives you a good chance to try it out in your own home.
Read our full Ergoflex 5G review
Key specs – Type: Memory foam with five layers including 9cm high-resilience foam, 5cm cool-sleep “Airflow” layer, 9cm visco-elastic memory foam; Depth: 23cm; Sizes: Single to super king; Warranty: 10 years; Trial: 30 nights