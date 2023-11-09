Black Friday 2023 mattress deals: LIVE coverage of the best savings on memory foam and hybrid mattresses
Our live coverage of the very best mattress savings this Black Friday
While it’s true that bed-in-a-box mattresses are rarely ever not discounted, the very best deals are available during deals periods such as Black Friday, Christmas at the New Year. Indeed, this Black Friday, there are plenty of deals on offer, from some of our favourite online mattress brands, including Emma, Nectar, Simba and more.
Here at Expert Reviews, we’re working to bring you coverage of the very best deals over the course of the Black Friday month: from smartphones and laptops to broadband and kitchen appliances. We’ve done the research so you don’t have to trawl through Amazon and other retailers looking for worthwhile savings.
Below you’ll find our dedicated mattress deals live blog, which we’ll be keeping regularly updated with the latest and greatest savings to be had this Black Friday.
The best Black Friday mattress deals – LIVE
[09/11 16:15] Otty’s hybrid mattresses are almost half price
It might not be such a well-known brand when compared to the like of Emma or Simba, but Otty has some great hybrid mattresses in its range, including the Original Hybrid: a great mattress if you prefer a firmer feel. Right now, a king size Original is £1,200 – down from £660. Alternatively, the brand’s Pure Hybrid Bamboo and Charcoal mattress is £715 in a king size (was £1,300).
[09/11 15:30] Our favourite value mattress is now even CHEAPER
In our most recent Home Product of the Year Awards, we awarded the Nectar Essential Hybrid the title of Value Mattress of the Year. And in the brand’s Black Friday sale, you can get it for 60% cheaper – down from £1,299 to £520.
In fact, all of Nectar’s mattresses can currently be bought at a discounted price. The Nectar memory foam mattress, for instance, is also down from £1,299 to £520 in a king size, and the Nectar Hybrid in the same size is down from £1,699 to £680.
[09/11 14:00] Save a massive 45% on the Simba Hybrids
Simba is currently offering fantastic discounts of up to 55% in its Black Friday sale, with 45% off its entire range of hybrid mattresses.
The Simba Hybrid Pro has remained one of the best hybrid mattresses we’ve ever tested, offering a great balance of comfort and support. A king size will normally cost you £1,759, but now you can get it for £967.
[09/11 11:10] Our favourite mattress of 2023 is now HALF PRICE
In our 2023 Product of the Year Awards, we crowned the Emma NextGen Premium mattress ‘Mattress of the Year’. Marrying ‘extra tall’ 18.5cm pocket springs with several layers of foam, it’s comfortable and doesn’t make you feel hot and clammy during the night.
Emma is offering discounts of up to 65% in its Black Friday sale, with the NextGen Premium currently half price – down from £1,129 to £565 in a king size.