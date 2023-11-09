Black Friday 2023 mattress deals: LIVE coverage of the best savings on memory foam and hybrid mattresses

While it’s true that bed-in-a-box mattresses are rarely ever not discounted, the very best deals are available during deals periods such as Black Friday, Christmas at the New Year. Indeed, this Black Friday, there are plenty of deals on offer, from some of our favourite online mattress brands, including Emma, Nectar, Simba and more.

Here at Expert Reviews, we’re working to bring you coverage of the very best deals over the course of the Black Friday month: from smartphones and laptops to broadband and kitchen appliances. We’ve done the research so you don’t have to trawl through Amazon and other retailers looking for worthwhile savings.

Below you’ll find our dedicated mattress deals live blog, which we’ll be keeping regularly updated with the latest and greatest savings to be had this Black Friday.

READ NEXT: When is Black Friday 2023?