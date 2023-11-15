Black Friday 2023 mattress deals: LIVE coverage of the best savings on memory foam and hybrid mattresses
Our live coverage of the top mattress deals this Black Friday
In the world of online mattress retailers, deals and promotional sales are regular occurrences, especially among bed-in-a-box brands such as Emma, Simba and Otty. But if you’re after the biggest savings and discounts, many of these are to be had during peak deals periods such as Black Friday, Boxing Day and the new year. Indeed, it’s not uncommon to see deals of 50% and more throughout November and, with the prices of so many mattress slashed, deciding which is the best deal to go for can be a tricky business.
That’s why we’ve put together a roundup of some of the best mattress deals on offer this Black Friday. And for up-to-date live coverage, check out our Black Friday mattress deals live blog below.
The best Black Friday mattress deals – LIVE
15 November, 12:00
This still one of the best mattress deals we’ve seen this Black Friday
Popular bed-in-a-box brand Emma is offering some huge discounts of up to 65% across its sitewide Black Friday sale, including a fantastic 50% off our favourite mattress of 2023. Brilliantly combining layers of foam with “extra tall” 18.5cm pocket springs, the NextGen Premium Hybrid was crowned ‘Mattress of the Year’ in our 2023 Home Product of the Year Awards.
In Emma’s Black Friday sale, you can get the NextGen Premium Plus mattress (which is the same as the one we reviewed, with the addition of Emma’s cooling cover) for £565 in a king size, down from the full price of £1,129.
Alternatively, the versatile memory foam Emma Original is 20% cheaper – down from £536 to £429 in a king size.
15 November, 10:45
Save up to 30% across Panda’s Black Friday sale
We’ve reviewed a number of Panda’s bedding products and have been very impressed with what we’ve tested. The London-based brand is known for its use of bamboo in its products, including its pillows, topper and mattress. This Black Friday, you can save up to 30% across the brand’s entire range. The Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper, for instance, is down from £160 to £136 in a king size, while the Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow is down from £45 to £38.
We’ve also reviewed Panda’s Hybrid Bamboo Mattress, giving it a rating of four stars for its excellent support and comfort in a range of sleeping positions. It’s a rather expensive mattress, but you can currently get it for less in the brand’s Black Friday sale – down from £1,390 to £973 in a king size.