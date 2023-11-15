15 November, 12:00

This still one of the best mattress deals we’ve seen this Black Friday

Popular bed-in-a-box brand Emma is offering some huge discounts of up to 65% across its sitewide Black Friday sale, including a fantastic 50% off our favourite mattress of 2023. Brilliantly combining layers of foam with “extra tall” 18.5cm pocket springs, the NextGen Premium Hybrid was crowned ‘Mattress of the Year’ in our 2023 Home Product of the Year Awards.

In Emma’s Black Friday sale, you can get the NextGen Premium Plus mattress (which is the same as the one we reviewed, with the addition of Emma’s cooling cover) for £565 in a king size, down from the full price of £1,129.

Alternatively, the versatile memory foam Emma Original is 20% cheaper – down from £536 to £429 in a king size.

View deal at Emma