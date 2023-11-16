Black Friday 2023 mattress deals: LIVE coverage of the best discounts on mattresses, bedding and more
There are plenty of Black Friday mattress deals to be had throughout the entirety of November, from some of our favourite bands including Emma, Nectar and Simba.
Of course, given the nature of the online bed-in-a-box market, it’s rare not to find a mattress discounted. That said, the best deals can still be had during peak times such as Black Friday and Boxing Day, which is why we’re working hard to bring you roundups and live blogs of the very best on offer this month.
With that said, check out our main Black Friday mattress deals roundup, featuring savings of 50% and more, or read on for our live coverage of the best discounts on mattresses and bedding right now.
The best Black Friday mattress deals – LIVE
16 November, 16:30
Grab an “organic” mattress for less than half price
Simba’s GO Hybrid has been designed as the brand’s more sustainable option, using recycled materials in its construction and ensuring it’s all sourced responsibly (the “GO” stands for “Green Organic”). It’s a comfortable and supportive mattress, but it is expensive.
But, as we’ve said, Simba is offering some fantastic deals in its Black Friday sale, including 55% off the GO Hybrid – bringing a king size down from £2,399 to £1,080.
16 November, 15:37
Save 45% on a range of Otty hybrid mattresses
In Otty’s Black Friday sale, you can save up to 55% sitewide. The brand makes some great hybrid mattresses. The Orignal Hybrid is a great choice if you prefer a firmer feel, and it’s currently down from £1,200 to £660 in a king size – almost half price.
On the other hand, the Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Mattress, which we gave a five-star Best Buy award, is down from £1,300 to £715.
Otty might not be a household name like Emma or Simba, but these deals are certainly not to be sniffed at.
16 November, 14:15
Save 60% on ANY Nectar mattress
Right now, every single one of Nectar’s memory foam and hybrid mattresses are cheaper than half price.
The brand’s Memory Foam Mattress, for instance, is currently £520 in a king size (£1,299 at full price), while the Hybrid Mattress is down from £1,699 to £680. Both of these mattresses we gave four-star Recommend awards when we reviewed them. In our Home Product of the Year Awards this year, we crowned the Nectar Essential Hybrid Mattress the Best Value Mattress. Like the brand’s foam mattress, this will cost you £1,299 in a king size, but now you can get it for just £520.
16 November, 12:30
16 November, 09:45
Need a new bed? You can save as much as 70% on Simba bed frames
Simba is offering a great range of deals this Black Friday, on mattresses, pillows, bedding and more.
Though we haven’t reviewed any of the brand’s beds, there are some fantastic deals on offer that are too good not to mention. Simba recently launched ‘Design Your Own Beds’, offering loads more colour combinations and customisable features. However, if you’re hoping to save, a number of ‘Ready to Go Beds’ are currently on offer, including the refurbished Orion and Sirius, which are both a whopping 70% cheaper – with king sizes down from £1,999 to £360, and from £1,639 to £492, respectively.
16 November, 11:10
One of our favourite hybrid mattresses, almost half price
On the topic of Simba, you can currently save 45% on all of the brand’s hybrid mattresses. One of our favourites, the Simba Hybrid Pro, is currently down from £1,759 to £967 in a king size. With two layers of pocket springs, several layers of foam and an upper wool layer for temperature regulation, it’s a very comfortable and supportive mattress. And this Black Friday, it’s almost as good as half price.
You can also save on the regular Hybrid mattress (king was £1,259; now £692) and the Hybrid Luxe (king was £2,409; now £1,325), both of which we’ve also given five-star reviews.