Black Friday 2023 mattress deals LIVE: The best discounts and savings on mattresses and bedding
The best mattress deals can often be found on Black Friday. And with just one week to go until the big day, there are heaps of savings to be had across all of our favourite mattress and bedding brands.
Admittedly, it’s rare that you’ll ever have to pay full price for a mattress online, especially from the many bed-in-a-box brands that we’ve reviewed. But it’s still during peak deals seasons such as Black Friday, Christmas and Boxing Day that the best savings can be had.
Indeed, we’ve seen discounts of 50% and more over the course of Black Friday this year. There are a lot of deals out there, so we’re working hard to bring you up-to-date coverage of the very best mattress deals. Below, you can find our live blog that we’ll be keeping regularly updated with the latest and greatest savings.
The best Black Friday mattress deals LIVE
17 November, 10:20
Our favourite memory foam pillow is now almost HALF PRICE
Now’s one of the best times to grab one, or maybe two, of one of our favourite pillows. It may look rather boxy, but the Otty Deluxe Pure pillow is one of the most comfortable foam pillows we’ve ever tested. At full price it’ll cost you £70, but in the brand’s Black Friday sale, it’s priced at just £45.
17 November, 09:15
This five-star Best Buy mattress is BETTER than half price
The Eve Premium Hybrid is a fantastically comfortable and supportive mattress and, unlike other mattresses containing memory foam, it doesn’t get too warm during the night. In Eve’s Black Friday sale this year, the Premium Hybrid has been discounted by a whopping 60% – bringing a king size down to just £580 (from the full price of £1,449).
That’s not all. You can also save on the Eve Original (king was £749; now £449) and the Lighter Mattress (king was £399; now £319).