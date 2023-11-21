Black Friday mattress deals: The best discounts on memory foam and hybrid mattresses – LIVE

Bed-in-a-box brands such as Emma and Simba love a random promotional offer, but Black Friday week is when they really go to town. We’ve already seen discounts of 50% or more, including some from our favourite mattress companies. As ever, these mattresses come with lengthy free returns policies to make up for the fact that you can’t try them out in the shops.

New deals are landing every hour, so it can be hard to keep track of the best offers. So to accompany our Black Friday mattress deals roundup, here’s a live blog with the latest and greatest savings.

