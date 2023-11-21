Black Friday mattress deals: The best discounts on memory foam and hybrid mattresses – LIVE
Stay on top of the latest bed-in-a-box discounts and half price offers with our NEW Black Friday mattress deals live blog
Black Friday week is in full swing, and there are already more half-price mattress deals than you can shake a pillow at. It’s like the old New Year sales: beds beds everywhere, with hardly a full price in sight. It’s EASILY the best time to buy a mattress.
Bed-in-a-box brands such as Emma and Simba love a random promotional offer, but Black Friday week is when they really go to town. We’ve already seen discounts of 50% or more, including some from our favourite mattress companies. As ever, these mattresses come with lengthy free returns policies to make up for the fact that you can’t try them out in the shops.
New deals are landing every hour, so it can be hard to keep track of the best offers. So to accompany our Black Friday mattress deals roundup, here’s a live blog with the latest and greatest savings.
The best Black Friday mattress deals – LIVE
[21/11 15:22] Get 30% off Panda mattresses, pillows and toppers
Panda discounts don’t come round every day, so we’re delighted to see a ton of Black Friday discounts from the bamboo bedding brand.
The Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress normally costs £1,390 for a king size, but that now drops to £973. The memory foam and bamboo Panda Mattress Topper is down from £160 to £136 in a king size, while the Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow drops from £45 to £38.
[21/11 15:04] The king size Emma Original is now a steal
Bed-in-a-box brand Emma has slashed 20% off the versatile all-foam Emma Original. Already great value at £536 for a king size, now it’s just £429.
That may not be quite such a whacking discount as those 60%-off deals from earlier this afternoon, but we absolutely LOVE this mattress. Our Emma Original review gave it five stars and a Best Buy award, and at under £430 we reckon it’s a steal.
[21/11 14:16] What about the pillows? Black Friday bedding deals
If you’re forking out for a new mattress, then finish the job properly and buy some new pillows too. Look, it’s winter – you deserve to cosy up with the bedding of your dreams. These savings will help you sleep even easier:
- Otty Deluxe Pure pillow (was £70, now £45)
- Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow (was £187, now £65)
- Simba Hybrid Pillow (was £109, now £82)
- Panda Bamboo bedding – complete set (king size was £160, now £136)
- Nectar Organic Cotton Percale – duvet set (king was £149, now £75)
- La Redoute Saraya Jungle print cotton bedding – duvet cover (was £65, now £39)
[21/11 13:36] Another 60% discount! The Eve Premium Hybrid is now better than half price
Stop press: the best Black Friday mattress deal has arrived. The fabulous Eve Premium Hybrid, which won five stars and a Best Buy award in our review, is now 60% OFF. Down from £1,449 to £580 for a king size, this incredible hybrid mattress has it all: comfort, support and 365-day trial. Now it’s great value, too.
[21/11 13:36] 60% off ALL Nectar mattresses in sweet deal
Nectar has reduced every single one of its mattresses to LESS than half price, slashing 60% off for Black Friday week. You even get a 365-day money-back trial.
Our Nectar Mattress review called it one of the best bed-in-a-boxes we’ve ever tested, and raved about its value for money even at full price. Now the Memory Foam and Essential Hybrid versions both drop from £1299 to just £520 for king size.
This is biggest mattress price cut we’ve seen so far this Black Friday – and there are hefty discounts on Nectar bed frames and pillows, too.
[21/11 13:20] The best Black Friday mattress deals so far
Ready for a quick recap? Here are the best mattress price cuts we’ve seen so far:
- Simbatex Foam Mattress, king size (was £899, now £539)
- Otty Original Hybrid, king size (was £1,200, now £660)
- Origin Hybrid mattress, king size (was £719, now 429)
- Tempur Original Supreme mattress, king size (was £2,2049, now £2,049)
- Emma NextGen Premium mattress, king size (was £1,129, now £565)
- Simba Hybrid Pro mattress, king size (was £1,759, now £967)
[21/11 13:02] Simba’s foam mattress is a king size BARGAIN
Here’s another great Simba deal. The comfy memory foam Simbatex Foam mattress is one of the brand’s more affordable models, even its full price of £899 for a king size. But get this – it’s now 40% off for Black Friday, at just £539 for a king.
[21/11 12:34] Get Otty’s Original Hybrid mattress for HALF PRICE
For Black Friday, Otty is offering huge discounts of up to 55% off across its range of mattresses. The firm, sumptuous Otty Original Hybrid, which won an Expert Reviews Recommended badge at full price, is now SLASHED by 50% in all sizes. A double drops from from £1,050 to £570, and king size is down from £1,200 to just £660.
[21/11 12:10] Get 40% off the five-star Origin Hybrid mattress
The Origin Hybrid mattress already impressed us with its combination of superb support and great price, with a king size costing £719. Now it’s an absolute corker of a bargain in Origin’s Black Friday sale – down 40% to just £369 for a double, and £429 for king size.
[21/11 11:13] Save on this luxury memory foam Tempur mattress
Tempur’s luxuriously comfortable Original Supreme foam mattress is far from cheap, and it’s not discounted as often as bed-in-a-box mattresses – or by as much. So if you want a Tempur mattress, this is your chance.
John Lewis has knocked £200 off for Black Friday, bringing a double down to £1,549 and a king size to £2,049. Not cheap, but your best chance for a discounted Tempur.
[21/11 10:03] Our favourite mattress of 2023 is now HALF PRICE
In our 2023 Product of the Year Awards, we named the Emma NextGen Premium mattress ‘Mattress of the Year’. Marrying ‘extra tall’ 18.5cm pocket springs with several layers of foam, it’s supremely comfortable and doesn’t make you feel hot and clammy during the night.
Emma is offering discounts of up to 65% in its Black Friday sale, with the NextGen Premium currently half price – taking the king size down from £1,129 to a mere £565.
[21/11 09:12] Save a massive 45% on ALL Simba Hybrids
Simba is offering fantastic discounts of up to 55% in its Black Friday sale, with 45% off its entire range of hybrid mattresses.
The Simba Hybrid Pro review is one of the best hybrid mattresses we’ve tested. It offers a great balance of comfort and support, and the king size earned a coveted Best Buy award at its full price of £1,759. Now £967, this is a fantastic Black Friday bargain.
[21/11 09:03] Welcome to our NEW Black Friday mattress blog!
Rise and shine, it’s Black Friday week and the mattress deals are rolling in thick and fast! In this blog, we’ll recap all the brilliant bedding deals we’ve seen so far this Black Friday week, and add new discounts as they’re announced. Meanwhile, check out our other deals round-ups – we’ve got our central Black Friday deals hub plus Best air fryer deals, Best broadband and Sky deals, Best vacuum deals and much, much more.