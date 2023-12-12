Get a cracking Christmas saving on this FANTASTIC Simba Hybrid Pro mattress
Get 40% off the best hybrid mattress money can buy this Christmas
As Christmas draws near, the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress emerges as a standout choice for those seeking comfort and quality. With a substantial 40% discount, this premium mattress, originally priced at £1,749, is now available for just £1,049 in the king-size. While the Simba Hybrid Pro is frequently on sale, this particular deal offers significant savings.
Expert Reviews awarded the Simba Hybrid Pro five stars out of five and an esteemed Best Buy award in our original review, highlighting its exceptional quality and performance. This mattress boasts a unique design, featuring a layer of wool for improved temperature regulation, making it an ideal choice for a range of sleeping positions. Its innovative micro springs ensure superior support, enhancing the overall comfort.
The Simba Hybrid Pro stands out for its thickness of 280mm, making it compatible with most fitted sheets. However, it’s important to note that the top cover is not removable, so investing in a quality mattress protector would be wise. One of the most attractive features of this mattress is the 365-night trial, offering peace of mind and the assurance of a risk-free purchase.
In summary, the Simba Hybrid Pro is not just a mattress but an investment in quality sleep. Its current deal presents an excellent opportunity to upgrade your sleeping experience at a fraction of the usual cost. The combination of innovative design, comfort, and the security of a year-long trial makes it a tempting option for anyone looking to upgrade their bedroom this festive season. With such an offer, it’s a chance to experience luxury sleep at a more accessible price.