This five-star hotel quality mattress is now cheaper for Black Friday

I had bed bugs twice in six months – this is what I learned

If you’re after hotel quality comfort for less, look no further than Premier Inn’s Black Friday sale, where you can save on the five-star Silentnight Premier Inn 2.0: a pillow-top pocket sprung mattress. Right now, a king size will cost you £719, down from its full price of £799. You’ll also get two Premier Inn Luxury Pillows (worth £72) at no extra cost.

If you’ve recently stayed at any one of the many Premier Inns dotted around the country, you’ll have slept on the Silentnight Premier Inn 2.0 mattress. With the exception that the pillowtop isn’t removable, this is the exact same mattress as the one you’ll find in the hotels.

What did we think of the Silentnight Premier Inn 2.0 mattress?

Earlier this year, we crowned the Silentnight Premier Inn 2.0 the Best Mattress in our 2025 Sleep Awards. While it’s perhaps best suited to those who prefer a firmer feeling mattress as well as back sleepers, it’s a supremely comfortable mattress that offers good support right to the edge. Several months and one trip in a moving van later, my verdict on the Premier Inn 2.0 stands firm:

“Its generous depth contributes to an overall sense of quality, while the price isn’t eye-wateringly expensive. Edge support is also excellent and I’ve never yet had a problem with overheating.”

This mattress is still providing me with many nights of good sleep – even when my partner unknowingly shuffles me to the edge of the bed.

At £799 in a king size, the Silentnight Premier Inn 2.0 is a competitively priced mattress even when it isn’t on sale. But we certainly won’t turn our noses up at an £80 discount. Alternatively, a single is now £548 (was £609), a double £674 (was £749) and a super king £863 (was £959).

