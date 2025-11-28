You won’t find a better Black Friday mattress deal than this

I had bed bugs twice in six months – this is what I learned

Bed-in-a-box brand Eve is slashing prices by 50% when you spend more than £750

Our favourite of the brand’s mattresses, the Wunderflip Premium Hybrid, is down from £1,099 to £550 in a king size

The Wunderflip Premium Hybrid is a comfortable and supportive mattress that offers a choice of softer and firmer sleep surfaces

Also discounted are the brand’s older range of mattresses, including the Premium and Premium Hybrid, plus the Eve Original foam mattress when bought in a super king size

Black Friday deals from online bed-in-a-box brands such as Emma and Simba don’t usually take me by surprise. It’s far from uncommon to find discounted mattresses and bedding freebies during peak deals periods.

What is worth phoning home about, however, is the size of this deal from Eve. While many brands are offering discounts ranging between 10% and 30% off (perhaps with a couple of pillows thrown in for good measure), Eve is slashing costs by half price for customers who spend more than £750. That amounts to a huge saving on one of our favourite of the brand’s mattresses: the Wunderflip Premium Hybrid.

At full price, the Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid (in a king size) will cost you £1,099. But taking the brand’s Black Friday sale into account, you can get it for just £550. Alternatively, a double will cost you £500 (was £999), and a super king £600 (was £1,199). That’s a “wunderful” saving on a mattress that’s otherwise quite a hefty investment.

What did we think of the Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid?

In our full-length review, we gave the Wunderflip Premium Hybrid a five-star rating and a Best Buy award. It doesn’t get much better than that. It’s comfortable, supportive and edge support is significantly better than some of Eve’s older mattresses. That’s not to mention its flippable selling point, offering a choice of two sleeping surfaces depending on whether you prefer a firmer or a softer feel. Here’s what our tester had to say:

“The Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid is a worthy successor to its non-Wunderflip ancestor, and more than a flippy gimmick. This is one of the best mattresses we’ve ever tested in this price range, with an excellent balance of comfort and support that delivers pressure relief without feeling hard, whichever side you sleep on.“

What else is on offer in Eve’s Black Friday sale?

Eve’s Black Friday offer isn’t just available on the Wunderflip Premium Hybrid. Any order of £750 or more is eligible for a 50% saving, which includes a number of the brand’s older mattresses:

