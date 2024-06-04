Do you need to use a mattress protector?

Its job is different to that of a mattress topper, whose main function is to add an extra layer of comfort to a mattress. A thicker layer that’s made from either memory foam or latex, mattress toppers can change the feel of your mattress, making it either firmer or softer, so that your bed is as comfortable as it can be.

For maximum comfort and protection, the recommendation is to use both a mattress protector and a mattress topper. However, do note that both play different roles in terms of the comfort of your mattress and your wellbeing.

What different types of mattress protector are available?

With so many mattress protectors on the market, how do you know which is best for your needs? Below, you’ll find the main types of mattress protector available, and the function for which they’re suitable.

Waterproof – These are able to protect your mattress against accidental spillages that may soak into your mattress, acting as a barrier between any liquid and the mattress, and enabling you to simply wipe away any spills.

Anti-allergy – Offering antibacterial protection to guard against dust mites and bacteria, for example, anti-allergy mattress protectors are ideal for those who suffer asthma and allergies.

Cooling – If you regularly become warm at night, these mattress protectors provide a layer of coolness between yourself and your mattress. They increase airflow and wick away moisture, regulating your body’s temperature to prevent overheating.

What are the benefits of a mattress protector?

There are many advantages to using a mattress protector. In general, Dreams recommends a mattress protector to help your mattress achieve its full lifespan, meaning you’ll get everything your mattress has to offer for its price.

Likewise, there are specific benefits to be had for those who suffer with certain ailments connected with their mattress, which you can read about below.

Who would benefit from a mattress protector?

The biggest benefit of using a mattress protector is that your mattress is more likely to remain in top condition for its full lifespan. This means that you won’t have to worry about replacing your mattress prematurely, and you’ll be getting full use of what you’ve paid for.

Note, too, that if you are renting, particularly as a student, using a mattress protector could save you from having to pay for any accidental damage to the mattress upon leaving your accommodation.

There are some others who could also benefit from using a mattress protector:

Those prone to allergies

People who have pets or small children

People who tend to overheat in bed

However, ultimately, everybody would benefit from a mattress protector.

Is a mattress protector a must-buy?

The short answer is, no. Mattress protectors and mattress toppers are accessories to your mattress, so they’re not essential. However, there are many benefits to owning a mattress protector, in essence improving the longevity of your mattress and your overall quality of sleep. As such, we believe they’re worth the investment.