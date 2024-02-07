Don’t miss a MASSIVE Emma mattress deal this February
Save big on a great night’s sleep with Emma’s latest mattress deal on the five-star NextGen Premium
If your old mattress is a bit of a nightmare, you’ll want to check out this Emma mattress deal. While it’s hard to put a price on a good night’s rest, Emma has done just that – and a staggeringly low one too, with up to 40% off on all its award-winning Emma NextGen Premium Mattress.
As part of its Valentine’s Day Sale, Emma is offering huge discounts, including an astounding drop from £699 to £419 for its king-size NextGen Premium. This means you could find yourself sleeping on one of our five-star, Best Buy award-winning mattresses for an absolute bargain. But remember, this is a time-limited offer, don’t hit the snooze button on this deal.
The mattress is an Expert Reviews favourite for the fantastic spine support and movement absorption it offers, as we explained in our full Emma NextGen Premium review.
The large pocket springs are arranged in seven adaptive “zones”, designed to align your spine by providing optimal conditions to each part of your body. For premium comfort for all back and side sleepers, the springs are topped with three layers of foam, including a 1.4cm layer of standard polyurethane foam for support and 2cm of visco-elastic memory foam.
The clever combination of materials also means that the mattress is super breathable and cool. While the high ratio of springs allows for air circulation, a layer of high-resistance polyurethane foam regulates temperature and evaporates sweat. The sleep side has a removable, machine-washable polyester cover that wicks moisture away from your skin, so if you’re prone to overheating in your sleep this mattress will be the one for you.
If this all sounds good, head over to the company’s website to snap up this excellent Emma mattress deal on the website now. While the trial period will have you covered for a solid 200 nights, this fantastic offer won’t last forever.