Don’t miss a MASSIVE Emma mattress deal this February

If your old mattress is a bit of a nightmare, you’ll want to check out this Emma mattress deal. While it’s hard to put a price on a good night’s rest, Emma has done just that – and a staggeringly low one too, with up to 40% off on all its award-winning Emma NextGen Premium Mattress.

As part of its Valentine’s Day Sale, Emma is offering huge discounts, including an astounding drop from £699 to £419 for its king-size NextGen Premium. This means you could find yourself sleeping on one of our five-star, Best Buy award-winning mattresses for an absolute bargain. But remember, this is a time-limited offer, don’t hit the snooze button on this deal.

View deal at Emma

The mattress is an Expert Reviews favourite for the fantastic spine support and movement absorption it offers, as we explained in our full Emma NextGen Premium review.