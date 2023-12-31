Expert Reviews

  • Don’t miss this SPECTACULAR Boxing Day deal on the Otty Original Hybrid Mattress

Don’t miss this SPECTACULAR Boxing Day deal on the Otty Original Hybrid Mattress

Get staggering savings on the Otty Original Hybrid Mattress with this sensational Boxing Day deal

There’s a lot to be said for a good night’s sleep and with this stonking Boxing Day deal on the Otty Original Hybrid Mattress you can get just that. Reduced from its average retail price of £1,200, the king size is now available for an astonishing £660 – that’s an outrageous saving of £540. Yes, you read that right. £540. In our full Otty Original Hybrid review, it was praised for its sumptuous design, premium comfort, and cooling abilities, receiving a fabulous four-star recommendation.

To provide a great night’s sleep, the mattress is made up of three supportive memory foam layers, a careful balance of 16mm pocket springs, and ‘Airflow’ side support. The combination of spring and foam, creating the ‘hybrid’ design, helps to reduce motion transfer and is well-suited for restless sleepers and couples. Its clever construction also provides long-lasting stability.

The Original Hybrid’s top layer consists of temperature-regulating memory foam, which is specially designed to regulate heat through the night. So, it’s an excellent option to help maintain a comfortable temperature for those prone to overheating. What’s more, the removable washable cover means there’s no need to use a mattress protector to prevent stains.

Our reviewer, Emily Peck said, “its cushioned top layer is not only hygienic – as it can be regularly washed – but it also adds a layer of comfort you would generally expect to find on a mattress with a higher, premium price tag.”

If you’re still not sold, Otty offers a generous 100-night trial. Whether you’re dissatisfied with the firmness or realise you’d prefer something different, Otty will collect the mattress for free and issue a full refund.

As the price has been reduced from £1,199 to an incredible £660 for a king size, this Boxing Day deal is simply unmissable. Don’t miss your chance to bag the Otty Hybrid Original for less before it’s too late.

