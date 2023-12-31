Don’t miss this SPECTACULAR Boxing Day deal on the Otty Original Hybrid Mattress

The Original Hybrid’s top layer consists of temperature-regulating memory foam, which is specially designed to regulate heat through the night. So, it’s an excellent option to help maintain a comfortable temperature for those prone to overheating. What’s more, the removable washable cover means there’s no need to use a mattress protector to prevent stains.

Our reviewer, Emily Peck said, “its cushioned top layer is not only hygienic – as it can be regularly washed – but it also adds a layer of comfort you would generally expect to find on a mattress with a higher, premium price tag.”

If you’re still not sold, Otty offers a generous 100-night trial. Whether you’re dissatisfied with the firmness or realise you’d prefer something different, Otty will collect the mattress for free and issue a full refund.