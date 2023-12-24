Emma Christmas deals: SAVE on the NextGen Premium

Our reviewer Jane Hoskyn wrote: “The Emma NextGen Premium delivers supportive, incredibly comfortable rest, with levels of breathability and motion isolation that are rare in bed-in-a-box mattresses. If you get too warm in bed, or if you or your partner tend to sleep restlessly, this mattress could make nighttimes less stressful and more restful for you both.”

Of course, mattresses are incredibly subjective, but our reviewer found that the hybrid approach – combining a layer of “extra-tall” springs arranged in seven zones with two layers of foam – provided an exceedingly comfortable night’s sleep for two people. Crucially, our reviewer noted that the NextGen Premium does a good job of isolating movement, meaning that even if your partner is a restless sleeper, you won’t find yourself being hurled about the place.

Handily, the NextGen Premium never needs flipping, and it also has a protective cover that can be removed and washed, making this bed-in-a-box mattress about as straightforward as a mattress can be. It is firm, which won’t appeal to everyone, but our reviewer went as far as to describe the NextGen Premium as “the most comfortable mattress I have ever slept on”, so we’d argue that it’s worth a go anyway. And if you’re not keen, you can always return the mattress at any point during your 200-night trial.