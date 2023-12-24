Emma Christmas deals: SAVE on the NextGen Premium
Get Emma’s high-end NextGen Premium for less this Christmas
This Christmas, you can pick up the Emma NextGen Premium at a hefty discount. Emma is offering the mattress in all sizes for 50% off, meaning you can pick up a double for £480, a king for £560 and a queen for £610. That’s a very impressive saving on a mattress that earned five stars and a Best Buy award when we tested it back in October.
In our full Emma NextGen Premium review, we levelled praise at the way the mattress manages to keep you both cool and dry on hot nights, as well as the general level of comfort and support it offers – this is a mattress that’s suitable for both back and side sleepers. We also found a lot to like in Emma’s 200-night trial: having that much time to decide whether the mattress you’ve chosen is right for you is a godsend, even if you are parting with significantly less cash than usual.
Our reviewer Jane Hoskyn wrote: “The Emma NextGen Premium delivers supportive, incredibly comfortable rest, with levels of breathability and motion isolation that are rare in bed-in-a-box mattresses. If you get too warm in bed, or if you or your partner tend to sleep restlessly, this mattress could make nighttimes less stressful and more restful for you both.”
Of course, mattresses are incredibly subjective, but our reviewer found that the hybrid approach – combining a layer of “extra-tall” springs arranged in seven zones with two layers of foam – provided an exceedingly comfortable night’s sleep for two people. Crucially, our reviewer noted that the NextGen Premium does a good job of isolating movement, meaning that even if your partner is a restless sleeper, you won’t find yourself being hurled about the place.
Handily, the NextGen Premium never needs flipping, and it also has a protective cover that can be removed and washed, making this bed-in-a-box mattress about as straightforward as a mattress can be. It is firm, which won’t appeal to everyone, but our reviewer went as far as to describe the NextGen Premium as “the most comfortable mattress I have ever slept on”, so we’d argue that it’s worth a go anyway. And if you’re not keen, you can always return the mattress at any point during your 200-night trial.
NOTE: Recently, Expert Reviews has become aware of an increasing number of negative reviews for Emma Sleep on Trustpilot. Emma has assured us that it is working on resolving the issues cited, and has subsequently updated the estimated delivery times on its website and set up a dedicated customer service line. We will be monitoring the situation closely.