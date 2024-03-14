Get 20% off the five-star Simba Hybrid Pro mattress with this exclusive code for Expert Reviews readers
The Simba Hybrid Pro mattress, which picked up five stars after our tests, is currently 20% cheaper, thanks to our exclusive code
View deal at Simba
Here’s a deal you won’t find anywhere else: 20% off the award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro mattress when you enter the exclusive code EXPERT20 in the discount box on the checkout page. That’s a stunning offer on an equally stunning mattress for the long World Sleep Day weekend.
That means, for instance, the price of the king-size version will plummet from £1,329 to £1,063, a saving of £266. Just make sure you take advantage of it soon because this deal for Expert Reviews readers will only last until 11.50pm on Monday 18 March.
Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?
- In our full Simba Hybrid Pro review, we gave the mattress five stars out of five.
- It also received an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, the highest accolade we can give.
View deal at Simba
What’s so good about the Simba Hybrid Pro?
- It was very comfortable in our in-depth tests, both when we slept on our side and on our back.
- We put it through its paces during a June heatwave and it didn’t get too hot, unlike other foam mattresses.
- Whether you’re using it on a slatted or solid frame, it’s supportive.
- It comes with a 200-night free trial so you can get your money back if you don’t like it.
Are there any disadvantages to this Simba Hybrid Pro deal?
- It’s usually quite expensive, but this exclusive deal from Expert Reviews makes it far more reasonable.
- You can’t remove the Simba Hybrid Pro’s top cover so you might need to invest in a decent mattress protector.
How has the Simba Hybrid Pro’s price changed over time?
- The king-size version of the mattress was £1,200 when we first reviewed it
- It is now normally £1,329, with this discount making it £1,063
Where can I find more mattress deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
We spend a lot of time looking for the best offers for our readers and you can find a full explanation of our methods in this dedicated article.