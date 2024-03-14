Get 20% off the five-star Simba Hybrid Pro mattress with this exclusive code for Expert Reviews readers

Here’s a deal you won’t find anywhere else: 20% off the award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro mattress when you enter the exclusive code EXPERT20 in the discount box on the checkout page. That’s a stunning offer on an equally stunning mattress for the long World Sleep Day weekend.

That means, for instance, the price of the king-size version will plummet from £1,329 to £1,063, a saving of £266. Just make sure you take advantage of it soon because this deal for Expert Reviews readers will only last until 11.50pm on Monday 18 March.

Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?