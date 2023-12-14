Get a CRACKING Christmas deal on the Simba Hybrid Luxe

In addition to being a great deal, the Simba Hybrid Luxe can be vouched for in terms of quality, having been awarded five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review. The Hybrid Luxe’s design maximises comfort by combining three layers of springs and a variety of foam layers. It also features an innovative bamboo wool layer, which provides a cooler and more comfortable night’s sleep. The Hybrid Luxe’s thoughtful composition makes it suitable for all sleeping positions, as it offers a good balance of softness and firm support.