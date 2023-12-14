Get a CRACKING Christmas deal on the Simba Hybrid Luxe
Our favourite luxury hybrid mattress is currently massively reduced, allowing you to nab a fab Christmas deal on the Simba Hybird Luxe
With the festive season upon us, this Simba Hybrid Luxe deal is the perfect thing to ensure you’ll sleep through the big night and not bother Santa while he’s working. This Christmas, the luxury mattress is available at a brilliant 40% discount, reduced from £2,409 to just £1,445 for a king size – plus Simba are making things that bit sweeter by adding in a free mattress protector.
In addition to being a great deal, the Simba Hybrid Luxe can be vouched for in terms of quality, having been awarded five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original review. The Hybrid Luxe’s design maximises comfort by combining three layers of springs and a variety of foam layers. It also features an innovative bamboo wool layer, which provides a cooler and more comfortable night’s sleep. The Hybrid Luxe’s thoughtful composition makes it suitable for all sleeping positions, as it offers a good balance of softness and firm support.
What really sets the Simba Hybrid Luxe apart, however, is its remarkable depth of 310mm, surpassing the standard thickness of most mattresses. This additional depth contributes to its luxurious feel and superior comfort. Furthermore, the mattress is backed by a 365-night trial and a ten-year warranty, meaning you won’t lose any sleep worrying about your purchase either.
This Christmas deal on the Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress is one night to be missed, as it allows you to pick up a truly luxurious mattress at a relatively reasonable price. Secure one before it’s gone and enjoy nights of perfect sleep this festive season.