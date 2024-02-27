Get a free gift with this BRILLIANT mattress deal from Simba

On top of its comfortability and spinal support, the mattress delivers on improved airflow, making it an excellent choice if you tend to run hot when asleep. After our in-depth Simba Hybrid Pro review, our expert was also hesitant to go back to their original pocket-sprung mattress after having tested this mattress, which certainly removed any reservations they had about the price tag.

Although the Simba mattress topper was criticised in our review for its price, it’s not something you’ll have to worry about with this deal. Indeed, this mattress topper is just as comfortable, cooling and supportive as the accompanying mattress. And with all that, side sleepers can say goodbye to waking up with pins and needles.