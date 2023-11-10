Get a MASSIVE Nectar mattress deal this Black Friday
The price of the Nectar Mattress has plummeted by a ridiculous 60% for Black Friday
Black Friday deals are here and Nectar has an extraordinary offer on its top-tier mattress, cutting its price by an eye-boggling 60%. That means the king-size version of the Nectar Mattress, originally priced at £1,299, is now available for just £520. This significant reduction is a part of Nectar’s commitment to making quality sleep more accessible.
For its meticulous design and craftsmanship, we awarded it four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our original Nectar Mattress review. It features a three-layer foam construction, with a top layer of 40mm breathable “visco” memory foam for temperature regulation, a middle layer of 50mm soft visco foam for pressure relief and a 160mm, seven-zone, firm foundation layer. This combination ensures a balance of comfort and support, catering to a wide range of sleep preferences and needs.
One of Nectar’s standout offerings is its unprecedented 365-night trial period. Unlike many other bed-in-a-box companies that offer a 100-night trial, Nectar allows you to return the mattress at any point during the first year for a full refund, providing customers with unmatched peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.
The Nectar Mattress is made from Certipur foam, which is free of harmful chemicals such as ozone depleters, TDCPP, mercury and lead, highlighting the brand’s commitment to both quality and environmental responsibility. Moreover, it comes with a “Forever” guarantee, meaning the company will replace your mattress if it’s defective in the first ten years and will repair and recover it if there’s a fault thereafter.
Designed to work with all bed types, the Nectar Mattress is versatile and easy to integrate into any bedroom setup. While the mattress doesn’t come with handles for moving and its cover is not machine washable, these minor inconveniences are offset by the mattress’s overall quality and comfort.
This Black Friday deal from Nectar, offering a high-quality mattress at a significantly reduced price, is an invitation for those seeking to upgrade their sleep experience without overspending.