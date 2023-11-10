Get a MASSIVE Nectar mattress deal this Black Friday

One of Nectar’s standout offerings is its unprecedented 365-night trial period. Unlike many other bed-in-a-box companies that offer a 100-night trial, Nectar allows you to return the mattress at any point during the first year for a full refund, providing customers with unmatched peace of mind and confidence in their purchase​​​​.

The Nectar Mattress is made from Certipur foam, which is free of harmful chemicals such as ozone depleters, TDCPP, mercury and lead, highlighting the brand’s commitment to both quality and environmental responsibility. Moreover, it comes with a “Forever” guarantee, meaning the company will replace your mattress if it’s defective in the first ten years and will repair and recover it if there’s a fault thereafter​​.

Designed to work with all bed types, the Nectar Mattress is versatile and easy to integrate into any bedroom setup. While the mattress doesn’t come with handles for moving and its cover is not machine washable, these minor inconveniences are offset by the mattress’s overall quality and comfort​​.