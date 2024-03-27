Get a massive saving on the five-star Simba Hybrid Pro mattress in the Easter Sale
For a limited time, you can pick up the Simba Hybrid Pro, which we gave an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, for 25% less
View deal at Simba
If you’re quick, you can snap up a gigantic 25% saving on the five-star Simba Hybrid Pro, which is our favourite hybrid mattress, in the company’s Easter Sale. That means, for instance, the king-size version is now £997, or £332 down from its usual price of £1,329.
Time is of the essence, though, because this discount will only last until the end of the Easter Sale at 11.59pm on Monday 1 April. So it’s the perfect time to bag yourself a bank holiday bargain.
Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?
- In our full Simba Hybrid Pro review, we awarded the mattress five stars out of five.
- We also garlanded it with an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can give to a product.
View deal at Simba
What’s so good about the Simba Hybrid Pro?
- It was supportive and comfortable in our tests, whether our reviewer was sleeping on their back or on their side.
- It didn’t overheat, despite us trying it out during a June heatwave.
- There’s a 200-night free trial period and the Simba Hybrid Pro comes with a ten-year guarantee.
Are there any disadvantages to this Simba Hybrid Pro deal?
- The mattress is expensive at full price, but this deal blows that concern out of the water.
- You can’t remove the top cover so you might want to invest in a mattress protector. Luckily, you’ll get one for free with this Easter offer.
How has the Simba Hybrid Pro’s price changed over time?
- The king-size version of the Simba Hybrid Pro was £1,200 when we first reviewed it, which has since risen to £1,329.
Where can I find more mattress deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
We spend a lot of time searching for the best deals for our readers – ones that will save you money in these tricky financial times, without compromising on quality. You can find a full explanation of our methods in this article.