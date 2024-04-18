Get a massive saving on the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress with this exclusive discount code
If you’re quick, you can save 20% on the best hybrid mattress on market, the Simba Hybrid Pro, with our exclusive discount code
For a limited time, you can nab an exclusive 20% discount on the Simba Hybrid Pro, a five-star mattress that has long been our favourite hybrid option here at Expert Reviews. All you have to do is enter the code SIMBAEXPERT20 into the box below “Have a discount code or voucher?” on the Simba checkout page.
It will bring the price of, for instance, the king-size Hybrid Pro down to £1,063 from its usual £1,329 – a not-too-shabby saving of £266. The only catch is that the offer will only last until midnight on Monday 22 April so make sure you get in there as soon as possible.
Did the Simba Hybrid Pro get a good review?
- In our full Simba Hybrid Pro review, we gave the mattress a full five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can give to a product.
What’s so good about the Simba Hybrid Pro?
- It was comfortable in our in-depth tests, with a layer of wool helping to combat the sinking feeling you can get with foam mattresses.
- It was supportive, whether our reviewer was lying on their side or on their back.
- There wasn’t an issue with overheating at night, despite us testing it during a heatwave.
Are there any disadvantages to this Simba Hybrid Pro deal?
- The main issue we identified was the high asking price of £1,200 for the king-size version when we reviewed it. This deal blows that concern out of the water,
- You can’t remove the top cover so you might want to invest in a mattress protector.
How has the Simba Hybrid Pro’s price changed over time?
- The Simba Hybrid Pro was £1,200 in king-size when we first reviewed it.
- The price of £1,063 with the exclusive Expert Reviews code is the cheapest it’s been for a long time.
A lot of time and energy goes into seeking out the best mattress deals for our readers and you can find an in-depth explanation of our methods in this article.