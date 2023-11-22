Get an EXCLUSIVE mattress deal from Nectar this Black Friday

What sets the Nectar Premier apart is its all-foam construction, distinguishing it from the more common spring-and-foam hybrid mattresses. It comprises four distinct foam layers, including a dynamic foam layer and pressure-relieving foam, followed by the unique honeycomb micro-zone layers. This combination delivers targeted comfort, particularly around the head, neck, and shoulder areas, providing a more tailored sleeping experience​​.

Practicality is also a highlight of the Nectar Premier. It is compatible with both slatted and solid bed frames and doesn’t require flipping, though periodic head-to-toe turning is recommended. The mattress arrives as a bed-in-a-box, making delivery and setup straightforward. Once unboxed, it expands to its full size, ready for use, although a complete settling can take up to 72 hours​​​​.

In terms of firmness, the Nectar Premier strikes a balance between support and comfort. Rated between 6 and 6.5 on a firmness scale of 1 to 10, it provides a firmer, more supportive feel compared to many memory foam mattresses. While it’s well-suited for back sleepers, side sleepers might find it a bit firm. The mattress also features excellent movement isolation, an important consideration for couples sharing a bed​​​​.