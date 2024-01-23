Get simply DAZZLING Simba mattress deals this January
Simba is serving up a range of magnificent mattress deals to brighten up your new year
If you’re hoping to get great mattress deals, you’re in luck. For a limited time, the award-winning mattress manufacturer Simba is serving up stunning discounts on some of the best mattresses money can buy.
These savings include the famed Simba Hybrid and budget-friendly Simbatex Foam. You’ll also find the bestselling Simba Hybrid Pro, as well as the top-performing Simba Hybrid Luxe, among the deals. To complete your bedroom refresh, Simba is also offering up to a generous 55% off duvets, pillows and bed linen.
All of the mattresses below are excellent. In our full reviews, they each earned high praise, including Expert Reviews Best Buy and Recommended awards, so we’re pretty certain you’ll be pleased with the mattress you buy.
However, you’ll get 365 days to test any of the below buys out, meaning you’re free to return it for a full refund if you find out a mattress isn’t for you.
You can click the button below to view the whole of Simba’s January sale or scroll down for more details on the four favourite mattress deals we mentioned above.
The best Simba mattress deals this January
1. Simba Hybrid Pro (was £1,759, now £1,320 in king size) plus a FREE mattress protector
Having thoroughly tested the Simba Hybrid Pro, our reviewer gave it a full five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award. That’s the highest accolade we can bestow, which is a testament to the mattress’ broad appeal and supreme comfort. It features a dual-layer of micro pocket springs, a middle section of plush Simbatex foam and a wool top layer designed to help you maintain a cool temperature.
The Simba Hybrid Pro provides a restful and supportive sleep, all while being made from fully recycled materials. To sweeten the fantastic 25% offer, which is our pick of the mattress deals at the moment, Simba is including a complimentary protector that would usually cost £149.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Pro review for more details
2. Simba Hybrid (was £1,259, now £945 in king size)
If you have a slightly lighter budget, the original Simba Hybrid is just as highly rated as the Pro above and it’s even better for your wallet. Now at £300 cheaper in the January sale, this five-star Best Buy mattress provides an excellent combination of comfort and support for your body so you don’t wake up with any creaking back or neck pains.
The only thing it’s missing is some handles to help with rotation, and it feels a little warmer in direct comparison to the Pro, but it will still stay bouncy and supremely comfortable across its lifespan.
Read our full Simba Hybrid review for more details
3. Simba Hybrid Luxe (was £2,409, now a stunning £1,807 in king size) plus FREE mattress protector
For those willing to invest in the best sleep, the Simba Hybrid Luxe is a luxurious option that is meticulously engineered to improve your sleep. It earned five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our in-depth review, narrowly missing out on the Best Buy award simply because its design enhancements only provided a small improvement to comfort levels when compared to the Hybrid Pro.
These improvements are worth having if you’ve got cash to splash, though – especially since it’s now a fantastic £600 cheaper and you’ll even get extra cushioning via a mattress protector (reportedly worth £149) thrown in.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Luxe review for more details
4. Simba Simbatex Foam (was £899, now only £675 in a king size)
The Simbatex Foam Mattress is a supremely comfortable all-foam model by Simba, offering a premium four-layer build, comfort and support all wrapped up in an anti-allergenic, knitted cover. While it’s not the cheapest mattress available, it’s far more pocket-friendly than Simba’s Hybrid Mattress and any of the above models.
When we reviewed it, a king-size cost £899 but that price has now fallen to £675 in Simba’s January sale. For a four-star, Recommended mattress, you can’t go far wrong for that price.
Read our full Simba Simbatex Essential review for more details
How do we go about hunting down the best Simba mattress deals for you at Expert Reviews? We’ve outlined our full deal-finding strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by clicking on this link.