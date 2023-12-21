Get MAGNIFICENT Simba mattress deals this Christmas and Boxing Day
The Boxing Day sales have come early at Simba, which is dishing up dazzling discounts on its award-winning mattresses
Simba’s Christmas and Boxing Day sale tends to be one of the best and this year is certainly no exception: the award-winning mattress manufacturer is serving up stunning discounts on some of the best mattresses money can buy.
That includes the original Simba Hybrid and best-selling Simba Hybrid Pro, as well as the top-of-the-line Simba Hybrid Luxe and the budget-friendly Simbatex Essential. To complete your bedroom refresh, Simba is delivering up to 60% off duvets, pillows and bed linen too.
You’ll have to get in there quickly, though, because these delicious deals are set to expire at 11:59pm on Boxing Day (26 December). It’s a great reason to take a short break from the mountains of leftovers.
All of the mattresses below are excellent, with each earning high accolades in our in-depth reviews of their performance, so rest assured that you’ll be happy with your purchase. What’s more, you’ll get 365 days to test any of the below buys out, meaning there’s no pressure on your purchase if you find out a mattress isn’t for you.
You can click the button below to view the whole of Simba’s Christmas and Boxing Day sale or scroll down for more details on the four magnificent mattress deals we mentioned above.
1. Simba Hybrid Pro (was £1,759, now £962 in king size) plus a FREE mattress protector
Featuring a dual-layer of micro pocket springs, a plush middle section of Simbatex foam and an upper wool component engineered to maintain a cool temperature – all made from recycled materials – the Simba Hybrid Pro provides a restful and supportive sleeping experience and one that our reviewer gave five stars, along with a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award. As a bonus, Simba is including a complimentary mattress protector that would usually cost £149.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Pro review for more details
2. Simba Hybrid (was £1,259, now £687 in king size)
The original Simba Hybrid is just as stellar as the Pro above – and even better for your wallet at £400 cheaper in the Christmas and Boxing Day sale. Winning five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest praise we can give, it provides an excellent combination of comfort and bodily support so you don’t wake up with any creaking neck pains. It doesn’t have the Pro’s handles for rotation, and does get a little warmer too, but it will remain bouncy and brilliant across its lifespan.
Read our full Simba Hybrid review for more details
3. Simba Hybrid Luxe (was £2,409, now a stunning £1,319 in king size) plus FREE mattress protector
As its name suggests, the Simba Hybrid Luxe is a luxurious mattress and one that earned five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our in-depth review. It missed out on a Best Buy award simply because of its extra outlay compared to the Hybrid Pro without as many corresponding improvements in performance. Now that it’s a gargantuan 45% cheaper this festive period, however, you can finally rest in peace for less – and even get extra cushioning via a mattress protector thrown in for nothing and valued at £149.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Luxe review for more details
4. Simba Simbatex Essential Foam (was £549, now only £357 in a king size)
The Simbatex Essential Foam Mattress is a four-layer all-foam model by Simba, offering a premium build, comfort and support all infused with graphite for better cooling. While not the cheapest mattress around, it’s more budget-friendly than Simba’s Hybrid Mattress and any of the above models. When we reviewed it, a king-size cost £899 but that price first fell to £549 and now this 35% Christmas and Boxing Day discount means it’s just £357. Just get in there as soon as possible while the offer lasts!
Read our full Simba Simbatex Essential review for more details
How do we at Expert Reviews go about hunting down the best Simba mattress deals for you? We’ve outlined our full deal-finding strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by clicking on this link.