Get SPECTACULAR mattress deals in Simba’s Early September Event
These mattress deals are superb: for a limited time, you can get 55% off Simba's class-leading range
Autumn is drawing in, the kids are back at school and, most importantly, there are some incredible mattress deals from Simba. As part of its Early September Event, the bedding big-hitter is carving 40% off the price of four magnificent mattresses: the Simba Hybrid, the Simba Hybrid Pro, the organic Simba GO Hybrid and the Simba Hybrid Luxe. And, to make the time-limited sale even sweeter, you can nab discounts of up to 55% on bed linen, duvets, pillows and toppers. Not bad, eh?
You need to get in there as quickly as possible, however, because these stellar savings will only last until precisely 11.59pm on 18 September. There’s never been a better time to give your bedroom a full refresh.
We’re excited about all four offers on Simba’s top mattresses, but it’s the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress deal that steals the headlines. It’s been one of our favourite mattresses for a long time, picking up five stars and a coveted Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our review, and now you can also pick one up for 40% less. That’s an outrageous saving.
You can click or tap the yellow button below to view Simba’s Early September Event in all its glory or scroll down the page for more details on that barnstorming quartet of mattress deals.
1. Simba Hybrid Pro (was £1,759, now £1,055 in king size) plus a FREE mattress protector
With two layers of micro pocket springs and an upper wool layer designed to prevent overheating, the five-star Simba Hybrid Pro delivers a comfortable and supportive night’s sleep. It quickly became the most comfortable bed-in-a-box that we’ve ever tested and has been the champion ever since. And, to make this deal even sweeter, Simba is also throwing in a free mattress protector worth £149.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Pro review for more details
2. Simba Hybrid (was £1,259, now JUST £755 in king size)
The five-star, Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning Simba Hybrid has been around for quite a while and we’re happy to announce that it’s still as great as ever. Offering the perfect combination of comfort and support, its four layers of foam cradle you without being too firm. Although it can get a little warm, it doesn’t lose any structural integrity when it heats up, an issue that we’ve seen in other models.
Read our full Simba Hybrid review for more details
3. Simba GO Hybrid (was £2,399, now a BARGAIN £1,439 in king size)
It’s very easy being green with the innovative Simba GO Hybrid (in fact, the GO stands for “green organic”). Featuring a blend of new and recycled fibres, organic latex and organic cotton, the GO Hybrid was the worthy recipient of five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our original review. It’s comfortable for back-sleepers, side-sleepers, and front-sleepers has the high-end feel you’d expect for the price and will keep you cool overnight.
Read our full Simba GO Hybrid review for more details
4. Simba Hybrid Luxe (was £2,409, now a stunning £1,445 in king size) plus FREE mattress protector
Luxe by name, luxe by nature. We showered the Simba Hybrid Luxe with five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our review. It only missed out on a Best Buy gong because it didn’t offer enough improvements over the Hybrid Pro to warrant the extra cost, but this 40% discount blows that worry out of the water. It’s a brilliant bargain, made even better by the fact you’ll get a complimentary mattress protector worth £149 too.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Luxe review for more details
So how exactly does Expert Reviews go about finding the best Simba mattress deals for you? We’ve outlined our full deal-hunting strategy in a dedicated article, which you can read by clicking on this link.