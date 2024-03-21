How often should I rotate my mattress?
If your mattress is becoming uncomfortable, flipping or rotating it might give it a new lease of life
If you’ve punched “how often should I rotate my mattress” into Google and landed here, you’re in the right place. For the unaware, many mattresses require flipping or rotating on a regular basis to ensure they don’t become worn too quickly. So, if you would like to achieve years of use from your mattress, then this is an important step to do so.
In this explainer article, we’ll walk you through answers to some of the biggest questions about mattress care and offer expert guidance to help you prolong the lifespan of your bed. In the unfortunate event that your mattress’ time has passed, further down we’ve also included a few of our expert-approved best mattresses available to buy right now.
Do I need to rotate my mattress?
In all likelihood, yes, though there are those that don’t require rotating at all. In general, most mattresses will benefit from being rotated at least once every three months. Ultimately, doing so could double the lifespan of your mattress.
Be sure to check the specific instructions for your mattress before rotating, however. Some types of mattress are designed to offer “zoned’ support, which means that rotation could result in that support ending up in the incorrect place.
“It is important to follow any care instructions provided by the manufacturer,” explains National Bed Federation and Bed Advice UK’s executive director, Tristine Hargreaves. “If there are none, we recommend you contact your retailer to ask for their advice for your particular product, since it will prolong the useful life of your mattress.”
Do I need to flip my mattress?
“Some mattresses require flipping over completely, if they’re designed to be used on both sides,” Hargreaves says. “However, the majority are designed for ‘single-sided’ use, but they should be rotated from head to toe in line with the manufacturer’s instructions.”
To figure out whether your particular mattress is double-sided and therefore requires flipping, and how often, refer to the care instructions of your specific model.
What happens if I don’t rotate my mattress?
Failing to regularly rotate a mattress that requires it could result in some issues. Not only will you be reducing the chances of achieving the most comfortable, restful sleep; but you could also find yourself having to replace the mattress sooner than expected.
“Regular rotating (and flipping over, if necessary) is important to spread the wear and tear of the mattress and to allow the fillings to settle evenly, rather than being compacted in just one area,” says Hargreaves.
The areas of a mattress around where the shoulders and hips are positioned tend to be exposed to greater pressure and therefore increased wear. Rotating your mattress at regular intervals will help to distribute wear evenly across the mattress. Note, however, that you’ll need to be consistent with this if you want to avoid premature sagging in high-wear spots.
Again, if your mattress has a zoned comfort system to provide additional support in specific areas then you may not need to rotate it at all; doing so could be detrimental to your comfort at night. With this in mind, always check your instructions first.
The best mattresses you can buy in 2024
If you believe it might be time to replace your mattress, rather than rotating it, here are a few of our top picks from the best mattresses on the market right now.
1. Simba Hybrid Pro: Best hybrid mattress
Price when reviewed: From £899 (single) | Check prices at Simba
This hybrid mattress from Simba may not be the cheapest option out there, but it is, in our tester’s opinion, one of the most comfortable. It uses a strategically layered and zoned combination of springs and memory foam to deliver support and cushioning where it’s needed most. It also features a wool top layer that we found to be highly effective at temperature regulation, and there’s a 200-night trial period so you can try it out before you commit.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review
- Pros: Supportive and comfortable,wool layer works well, 200-night trial
- Cons: Expensive, top cover not removable
2. Otty Original Hybrid: Best firm hybrid mattress
Price when reviewed: From £530 (single) | Check prices at Otty
Offering a winning mix of comfort and temperature control, this hybrid mattress is one of the best we’ve ever tested. And while corner support could be improved, a combination of 2,000 140mm pocket springs and two foam comfort layers still make this one of the best mattresses out there when it comes to getting maximum comfort for your money. But keep in mind this isn’t the softest option out there, so if you’re not a fan of a firm mattress, we suggest you look elsewhere.
Read our full Otty Original Hybrid mattress review
- Pros: Affordable price, keeps you cool at night, sumptuous, yet firm, thick design
- Cons: Corner support could be improved
3. Nectar Essential Hybrid: Best-value hybrid mattress
Price when reviewed: From £475 (single) | Check prices at Nectar
If you’re looking for a great mattress on a tight budget, this one from Nectar is as good as it gets. At just £475 for a single and £725 for a super king, the Essential Hybrid undercuts many of its bed-in-a-box rivals significantly, while still offering excellent comfort, a six-layer support system and a 365-night trial period to deliver absolute peace of mind.
Read our full Nectar Essential Hybrid mattress review
- Pros: Great value, an excellent medium-firm option, good support in every position
- Cons: Slow to fully form, cover isn’t removable, some off-gassing at first