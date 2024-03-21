If you’ve punched “how often should I rotate my mattress” into Google and landed here, you’re in the right place. For the unaware, many mattresses require flipping or rotating on a regular basis to ensure they don’t become worn too quickly. So, if you would like to achieve years of use from your mattress, then this is an important step to do so.

In this explainer article, we’ll walk you through answers to some of the biggest questions about mattress care and offer expert guidance to help you prolong the lifespan of your bed. In the unfortunate event that your mattress’ time has passed, further down we’ve also included a few of our expert-approved best mattresses available to buy right now.

Do I need to rotate my mattress?

In all likelihood, yes, though there are those that don’t require rotating at all. In general, most mattresses will benefit from being rotated at least once every three months. Ultimately, doing so could double the lifespan of your mattress.

Be sure to check the specific instructions for your mattress before rotating, however. Some types of mattress are designed to offer “zoned’ support, which means that rotation could result in that support ending up in the incorrect place.

“It is important to follow any care instructions provided by the manufacturer,” explains National Bed Federation and Bed Advice UK’s executive director, Tristine Hargreaves. “If there are none, we recommend you contact your retailer to ask for their advice for your particular product, since it will prolong the useful life of your mattress.”

