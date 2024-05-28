Accidents happen from time to time, so knowing how to remove bloodstains from sheets can be useful.

While you may be up to speed on how to keep your bedding fresh and clean, bloodstains need to be treated differently to everyday spills or sweat staining. Incorrect washing could mean that either the stain isn’t removed completely, or you could even make the problem worse.

Don’t despair, though – it is actually possible to remove blood stains from your sheets, so there’s no need to run out and splash out on a new set of bedding just yet. With a little bit of know-how, it’s easy to get your sheets back to their spotless best; from cold-soaking to spot removal, and even using a pinch of salt, we have all the tips and tricks you need to remove stains from sheets.

If the blood has seeped through your sheets and onto the surface below, don’t panic: check out our guides on ‘How to clean a mattress’ and ‘How to wash pillows’ for further specialist cleaning help.

So, before you toss your bloodstained bedding straight in the washing machine – you absolutely should not do this – read on for our step-by-step advice.

READ NEXT: Best mattresses tried and tested by us

How to remove bloodstains from sheets

As is the case when tackling any stain, the best thing you can do when it comes to removing blood from sheets is to act quickly. As soon as you spot the blood, whether it’s fresh or dry, start by soaking your sheets in cold water. You can use the bath if your sheets are very large. Do not be tempted to use warm or hot water when dealing with bloodstains, since this will further set the stain into the fabric, making it almost impossible to remove.

How to spot-remove bloodstains from sheets

If possible, keep a range of stain removal products on hand – these will prove invaluable when it comes to dealing with spills, stains and accidents. Find the best stain removers for your needs, and check the laundry symbols on your bedding to make sure it’s suitable for use on your sheets. Our helpful laundry symbol explainer may help you if you’re unsure what they mean; but the key thing is to ensure you don’t use bleaching products on coloured sheets. Use the stain remover as per the manufacturer’s instructions, scrubbing with cold water as you go.

READ NEXT: Emma vs Simba: Which is better?



How to clean blood-stained sheets using a washing machine

Once you’ve soaked the bedding in cold water and scrubbed the stain, you can pre-treat the area using laundry detergent. Again, ensure you opt for a product that’s safe and suitable for the type of bedding. In our roundup of the best laundry detergents, we favoured Bio-D’s Fragrance Free Non-Bio Laundry Liquid, which we found “cleans clothes very well” and was “effective at lower temperatures”.