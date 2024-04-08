Is your mattress making you snore?

Snoring is a common affliction and there can be a myriad of causes, but have you ever considered whether it’s your mattress that’s making you snore?

If you are a snorer, you may be suffering from disrupted sleep. Snoring can wake you several times a night, disturbing your natural sleep cycle and leading to poor-quality sleep and daytime fatigue. But if your partner is the snorer then the disruption to your sleep is often far more severe – living with a noisy snorer can be a miserable, exhausting experience and you should definitely check out the best earplugs in the meantime.

While factors such as pregnancy, medication, alcohol and other lifestyle considerations can all lead to snoring, if you’ve ruled many of these out and are still struggling to achieve a peaceful night’s sleep then it may be worth investigating whether your mattress is to blame.

Read on for our troubleshooting guide to identifying whether your mattress is causing your snoring and, if so, what to do.

