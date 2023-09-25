Nectar Essential Hybrid Mattress review: A great value medium-firm mattress

Nectar Essential Hybrid Mattress review: Performance and comfort

To thoroughly test the Nectar Essential Hybrid Mattress and give it a fair try, my partner (who is much taller and more slender in frame than I am) and I slept on it over the course of two months. We had previously been sleeping on the Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattres and we were keen to see if there were any real differences, aside from price.

Just like Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress, the Essential Hybrid looks and feels premium in its finish and design. However, one of the main differences is in its structure, specifically the depth and the number of layers of foam and springs included. The 25cm-thick Essential Hybrid has a total of six layers, slightly short of the 28cm-thick Premier Hybrid, which has eight layers. There’s also far more springs in the Premier Hybrid, which may just give it the edge on support and breathability.

However, these differences do not mean the Essential Hybrid provides an inferior sleep. Although Nectar gives both mattresses a 6-6.5 rating on its firmness scale, I found the Essential Hybrid to be slightly softer and more comfortable to sleep on, while I had found the Premier Hybrid to be firmer than most other medium-firm mattresses I’ve tested.

The combination of memory foam and springs inside the Essential Hybrid was enough to gently adapt to my body shape as I moved around. While I felt more comfortable lying on my back (with a pillow under my knees) than I did on my side and front, that’s not to say I didn’t feel equally supported in all positions.

The overall structure of the Essential Hybrid mattress is quite solid from edge to edge, and although the sides do squish down a little when sitting on them – and much more on the corners – I generally found it easy to get in and out of bed in the morning.

Just like the Premier Hybrid, the Essential Hybrid does well to limit motion transfer, which meant both my partner and I could get a good night’s sleep without being disturbed by the other moving in the night. In fact, according to my Oura sleep-tracking ring, while sleeping on this mattress I was waking up a lot less, at least compared to previous months, and my ‘sleep score’ improved.