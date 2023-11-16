Origin Hybrid Mattress review: Premium support for even less this Black Friday

Like many hybrid mattresses, it’s topped with a cooling fabric layer to help regulate your temperature during sleep. The “SnowTencel” fibre used here is resistant to pilling, but isn’t removable, so you’ll need to use a mattress protector to prevent staining or damage to the mattress.

Underneath this fabric layer is a “HexaGrid” foam layer, which is designed to optimise back support. In this layer, the top and bottom thirds have a hexagonal grid shape carved into them to provide more cushioning in lighter areas of the body. The central third of the foam layer is a solid foam portion designed to provide more support where the majority of your body weight is concentrated.

Below this, you’ll find a natural “IceCool” latex layer to aid cushioning and offer enhanced airflow, a reflex support foam layer and high-density edge-support foam to prevent the mattress from dipping at the edges.

The base spring layers are made from Origin’s novel dual-stage coil system pocket springs. These springs are thicker towards the bottom, allowing them to provide support regardless of how much weight is placed upon them. Heavier areas of the body can sink deeper and be provided with more support, while lighter areas still receive the support they need. Origin also claims that this helps to maintain proper spinal alignment.

The six-layered mattress is 26cm deep, which is a fairly average thickness that’s suitable for a standard fitted sheet and mattress protector. The mattress also features a non-slip base, preventing it from sliding around on your bed frame during everyday use. However, this grippy base makes it challenging to turn or move – things made even trickier by the absence of handles.

As the Origin Hybrid is a bed-in-a-box mattress, you won’t be able to test it before you buy. Thankfully, you’ll be able to use Origin’s 200-night trial period to ensure you’re fully satisfied with your purchase. If you’re not happy, you’ll get a full refund thanks to Origin’s money-back guarantee.