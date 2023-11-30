Panda’s RIDICULOUS Black Friday mattress topper deal is still available
The five-star Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper still is far cheaper after Black Friday
Panda is still offering a splendid post-Black Friday deal for those looking to enhance their sleep quality without overspending. The Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper, known for its comfort and value, is now even more accessible with a 15% discount. This reduction brings the king-size version from £160 down to £136, making it an even more appealing option for discerning shoppers.
Awarded five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award in our Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper review, the Panda topper stands out for several reasons. Firstly, its composition combines memory foam with bamboo fibre, offering a unique blend of comfort and hypoallergenic properties. The topper is also notably more sumptuous and supportive compared to some of its rivals, which, despite being cheaper, doesn’t quite match the Panda topper’s quality.
Key features of the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper include a filling of memory foam and a cover made of 40% bamboo fibre and 60% polyester, which is machine washable for easy maintenance. The topper is 5cm thick and available in sizes ranging from single to super king, ensuring a fit for most beds. Additionally, it comes with a 10-year warranty and a 30-night trial, providing ample time to assess its suitability for your sleeping needs.
Panda’s topper also includes unique design elements like elasticated straps to hold it in place on the mattress, a feature not commonly found in other brands at this price point. While some may have reservations about memory foam due to heat retention or off-gassing smells, the Panda topper’s 30-night trial offers a risk-free opportunity to test its compatibility with your preferences.
The Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper is a well-regarded product that has earned the title of Mattress Topper of the Year in our 2021 Home Product of the Year Awards. It’s a highly recommended choice for those new to memory foam mattress toppers, and with this post-Black Friday deal, it presents an excellent opportunity to upgrade your bedding at a more affordable price.