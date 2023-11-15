Pick up a MAGNIFICENT mattress deal from Panda this Black Friday
The impressive Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress is a whopping 30% cheaper for Black Friday
Ahead of Black Friday, you can now nab a remarkable discount on the Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress. Originally priced at £1,390 for a king size, it’s currently down to £973 in the brand’s Black Friday sale. This is a whopping 30% reduction.
The Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress, known for its hypoallergenic properties, is a product of Panda London, a brand that specialises in bamboo bedding. The mattress is designed with multiple bamboo-infused layers, including a cover and a “BioCell Foam” layer, to ensure temperature regulation and comfort. Despite its high original price, this significant discount makes it a competitive option in the hybrid mattress market. In fact, in our original review, we rewarded it four out of five stars and praised its excellent support.
This bed-in-a-box mattress is a multi-layer affair, aimed at providing comfort and coolness. Its top cover is infused with bamboo, making it hypoallergenic, naturally antibacterial, and temperature-regulating. The mattress also features an orthopaedic grade “OrthoAlign Foam” layer, zoned pocket springs, and a dense memory foam base for even weight distribution. Notably, all the foam used in the mattress is 100% recyclable, reflecting the brand’s commitment to sustainability.
In terms of performance and comfort, the Panda Bamboo Hybrid mattress is rated as medium-firm and is suitable for various sleeping positions. It offers a balance between softness and support, with its seven zones of springs providing targeted support. The mattress is a bit heavy and has a strong initial chemical smell, but these are minor drawbacks compared to its overall quality and comfort.
Overall, the Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress is a success in delivering quality and comfort. This stunning Black Friday deal allows you to invest in a mattress that is both eco-friendly and comfortable, at a significantly reduced price. But you’ll have to act fast as it’s for a limited time only.