Pick up a MAGNIFICENT mattress deal from Panda this Black Friday

This bed-in-a-box mattress is a multi-layer affair, aimed at providing comfort and coolness. Its top cover is infused with bamboo, making it hypoallergenic, naturally antibacterial, and temperature-regulating. The mattress also features an orthopaedic grade “OrthoAlign Foam” layer, zoned pocket springs, and a dense memory foam base for even weight distribution. Notably, all the foam used in the mattress is 100% recyclable, reflecting the brand’s commitment to sustainability​​.

In terms of performance and comfort, the Panda Bamboo Hybrid mattress is rated as medium-firm and is suitable for various sleeping positions. It offers a balance between softness and support, with its seven zones of springs providing targeted support. The mattress is a bit heavy and has a strong initial chemical smell, but these are minor drawbacks compared to its overall quality and comfort​​.