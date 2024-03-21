Should you put your mattress on the floor?

If you’re strapped for cash, or just short on space, you may have found yourself wondering whether you could put your mattress on the floor and skip the bed frame altogether. On the surface, it may seem like a good idea and, sure, there are some benefits; however, placing a mattress directly onto the floor could come with some pretty major drawbacks, and it’s a good idea to be aware of them before making any decisions.

We’ll take a look at some of the pros and cons of placing your mattress directly onto the floor and, ultimately, assess whether or not it’s a good idea at all.

What are the pros of putting your mattress on the floor?

There are several reasons why you might be considering putting your mattress on the floor. Here are a few of the most common: