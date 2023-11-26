Black Friday deals: This Cyber Monday Simba mattress saving is SPECTACULARLY good
The five-star Simba Hybrid mattress is currently 45% cheaper in the company’s Cyber Monday sale
Cyber Monday brings a stellar deal for those seeking quality sleep. The Simba Hybrid mattress, which we scored five stars and an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, is now available for £687 for the king-size version, a significant reduction from its usual £1,249. That’s a generous 45% discount.
The Simba Hybrid mattress combines memory foam with pocket springs and employs five different layers, including a hypoallergenic sleep surface, a 40mm Simbatex comfort layer for cooling, and a layer of 2,500 20mm conical springs designed to minimize movement transfer. Additionally, there’s a 35mm layer of memory foam above a firm, supportive base. This composition caters to a variety of sleeping preferences, ensuring both comfort and support.
At 25cm deep, the Simba Hybrid is compatible with most fitted sheets and designed for ease of use. Although it doesn’t require flipping, rotating the mattress periodically is recommended to enhance its longevity. The mattress is versatile, working with various bed bases, including divans, solid, or slatted bases. Simba notes that the type of base used can affect the feel of the mattress, with sprung slats offering a slightly less firm experience than a solid base.
In terms of comfort and performance, the Simba Hybrid mattress is recognized for its firm yet comfortable feel. In our review, we found that it provides more support than some of its competitors, without losing the softness of the top layer. The mattress maintains its firmness and comfort even when it gets warm, a notable advantage over other memory foam mattresses that can change firmness overnight.
This Cyber Monday deal on the Simba Hybrid mattress is an opportunity not to be missed. At £687, it offers an excellent balance of comfort and support, making it a wise choice for those seeking a premium sleep experience without the premium price tag.