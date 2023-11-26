Black Friday deals: This Cyber Monday Simba mattress saving is SPECTACULARLY good

At 25cm deep, the Simba Hybrid is compatible with most fitted sheets and designed for ease of use. Although it doesn’t require flipping, rotating the mattress periodically is recommended to enhance its longevity. The mattress is versatile, working with various bed bases, including divans, solid, or slatted bases. Simba notes that the type of base used can affect the feel of the mattress, with sprung slats offering a slightly less firm experience than a solid base​​.

In terms of comfort and performance, the Simba Hybrid mattress is recognized for its firm yet comfortable feel. In our review, we found that it provides more support than some of its competitors, without losing the softness of the top layer. The mattress maintains its firmness and comfort even when it gets warm, a notable advantage over other memory foam mattresses that can change firmness overnight​​​​​​.