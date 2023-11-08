This is one of the BEST mattress deals this Black Friday
As part of its bonkers Black Friday sale, Simba has knocked a huge 45% off its Hybrid mattress
As the Black Friday deals roll in, sleep enthusiasts can rejoice over the Simba Hybrid mattress, now available at a generous 45% off. This brings the king size mattress down to £692 from its regular £1,259 – a big discount on an equally big mattress.
The Simba Hybrid review earned it a perfect five stars and Expert Reviews Best Buy award. What sets this mattress apart is its pioneering technology, which combines 2,500 conical pocket springs with responsive memory foam to create a mattress that’s both supportive and incredibly comfortable.
The Simba Hybrid is designed for all types of sleepers. Whether you sprawl out or curl up, its five layers are engineered to adapt to your body, providing tailored support that’s just right for you. The sleep surface is hypoallergenic, making it friendly for allergy sufferers, and the mattress itself is built to promote airflow, helping maintain a cool and pleasant sleep environment.
And while some mattresses can change their feel as the temperature rises and falls, and as they break in over time, the Hybrid is a much more consistent performer – we found it comfortable in all weathers and throughout our extended testing period.
At the pre-Black Friday price of £692, the Simba Hybrid is a tempting deal. And, as ever, the Hybrid comes with Simba’s guarantee of quality: a 200-night money back guarantee that means you can sleep easy – or get a full refund if you don’t.
If you’re keen to cut your current mattress loose and upgrade your sleep for a bargain sum, this Black Friday deal offering a 45% discount on the Simba Hybrid mattress for is too good to miss. Don’t sleep on it – your chance to own a top-rated Simba Hybrid mattress for less is here.