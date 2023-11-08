This is one of the BEST mattress deals this Black Friday

The Simba Hybrid is designed for all types of sleepers. Whether you sprawl out or curl up, its five layers are engineered to adapt to your body, providing tailored support that’s just right for you. The sleep surface is hypoallergenic, making it friendly for allergy sufferers, and the mattress itself is built to promote airflow, helping maintain a cool and pleasant sleep environment.

And while some mattresses can change their feel as the temperature rises and falls, and as they break in over time, the Hybrid is a much more consistent performer – we found it comfortable in all weathers and throughout our extended testing period.

At the pre-Black Friday price of £692, the Simba Hybrid is a tempting deal. And, as ever, the Hybrid comes with Simba’s guarantee of quality: a 200-night money back guarantee that means you can sleep easy – or get a full refund if you don’t.